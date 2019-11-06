Ravichandran Ashwin traded to Delhi Capitals for IPL 2020

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 06 Nov 2019, 17:22 IST

Ashwin has been traded to the Delhi Capitals

The confusion surrounding the future of Ravichandran Ashwin in the IPL is finally over as the Kings XI Punjab skipper has been traded to Delhi Capitals for 2020. Though co-owner of the franchise Ness Wadia had earlier denied the move, IANS confirmed the news, with sources in the Delhi Capitals franchise stating that the move has been completed, though an official announcement is yet to be made.

"Yes, it is done and we will announce soon," the official said.

Although Wadia had earlier refuted the deal, it has come to light that the deal was delayed since Kings XI Punjab were unable to get the players they wished. They have now agreed to let go of the Tamil Nadu off-spinner despite Anil Kumble, the Director of Cricket Operations of the franchise, not keen to part with Ashwin.

According to a report in the Mumbai Mirror, Ashwin was determined to join Delhi as the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium would suit his bowling style. As per an arrangement, Delhi have now hired his services in exchange for Trent Boult and Jagadeesha Suchith, a Karnataka all-rounder. While Boult was bought for Rs 2.2 crore, Suchith cost Rs 20 lakh in the auctions.

Besides trading the two players to Punjab, Delhi will also pay KXIP Rs 1.5 crore. Ashwin is said to have signed the papers already and will continue getting Rs 7.6 crore, his IPL auction value, by the Delhi Capitals.

Under Ashwin's captaincy, the Kings XI failed to qualify for the top four in the last two years. While the side started the tournament positively in both seasons, topping the rankings table, by the time the edition ended, they lost momentum and finished seventh and sixth in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

Talks are on about the next captain of the team, and it is likely that wicket-keeper and opening batsman KL Rahul will be given the reins.

"Yes, that is very much a possibility because Rahul is not only one of the senior players, but also understands the working of the team and the strengths and weaknesses of those in the team," said a source in the know of developments in the KXIP camp.