RCB 2021 Players List: Complete list of Royal Challengers Bangalore players for IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) weren't hesitant to splash the cash in the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Virat Kohli's side went after many high-profile overseas targets, and snapped up a couple of young Indian talents as well.

RCB outlasted the Chennai Super Kings in an intense bidding war for Glenn Maxwell and got their man for ₹14.25 crores. The Aussie all-rounder had his worst-ever IPL campaign last year as he failed to hit even a single maximum, but saw his value increase by 4 crores.

RCB then acquired young Indian batsmen Mohammed Azharuddeen and Rajat Patidar at their base price of ₹20 lakh, as well as experienced southpaw Sachin Baby for the same amount.

The 3-time IPL finalists also bought New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson for ₹15 crores after a battle with the Kings XI Punjab. Jamieson has established himself as one of his country's best Test players, and averages 56.5 with the bat and 13.27 with the ball in the longest format of the game.

Dan Christian was the next player to make his way to RCB, going for ₹4.8 crores after a superb season with the Sydney Sixers in the Big Bash League. RCB also snaffled Goa batsman Suyash Prabhudessai and wicket-keeper KS Bharat at their base prices of ₹20 lakhs.

RCB full squad and players list for IPL 2021

RCB shelled out big bucks for New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Phillipe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat