IPL 2022 Auction: 3 Indian players RCB could look to retain

Despite the formidable squad they assembled this season, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tasted a familiar wooden spoon yet again. Despite the likes of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in their side, RCB failed to convert their promise into something substantial.

RCB finished third in the points table in the league stages of the tournament. The Bangalore franchise's wait for their maiden IPL title went on as they were knocked out in the Eliminator against a resurgent Kolkata Knight Riders side.

The big news towards the end of the season for RCB was when their skipper Virat Kohli announced that he would not be captaining the franchise next season. While there is no doubt that Kohli will be retained ahead of the upcoming mega auction, there will still be some retention headaches for his franchise.

On that note, let's take a look at three Indian players RCB could look to retain in the upcoming mega auction:

#3 Devdutt Padikkal (The highest Indian run-scorer for RCB in IPL 2021)

Devdutt Padikkal's excellent run in the RCB Reds has already seen him don the Indian cap. Having made his debut in 2020, Padikkal has formed a solid partnership with Kohli at the top of the order.

The left-handed batter has scored 884 runs in only 29 matches for RCB so far, averaging 31.5 at a strike rate of 125.03. Padikkal has a century and 6 half-centuries to his name so far.

RCB have groomed the southpaw batter at the top of the order and it would be outrageous not to retain him after two good seasons in the RCB set-up.

#2 Mohammed Siraj

The Indian pacer has been a shining light in India's bowling attack in the longest format of the game. Meanwhile, Mohammed Siraj has also made his presence felt in the IPL 2021.

While Harshal Patel was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament, Siraj's contribution went under the radar. The Hyderabad bowler bagged 11 wickets in this year's IPL at an average of 28.74 and an economy rate of just 6.78.

Siraj had the third most dot balls in the IPL this year (highest for RCB), with 147 dot balls in the tournament. Not only was the pacer at his threatening best upfront with the new ball, he also nailed his yorkers regularly.

#1 Harshal Patel

Imagine leveling Dwayne Bravo's record for the most wickets in a single IPL season and winning the Purple Cap but not being considered a strong retention favorite for your franchise. This is Bangalore's dilemma with Harshal Patel.

When RCB agreed a deal with the Delhi Capitals to acquire the services of Harshal Patel, the franchise gave him clarity on the role he was going to play for them. That was something Virat Kohli and the bowler himself have been vocal about.

Entrusted to play a certain role, Harshal Patel repaid his new franchise's faith. 32 wickets in just 15 matches, at an average of 14.32, a strike rate of 10.56 and a reasonable economy rate of 8.14, considering he bowls at the death, are mind-boggling numbers.

With Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar in the mix for Indian players to be retained by RCB, it would be incredibly harsh on Harshal Patel to miss out. Then again, one franchise's loss could be another's gain.

