Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

RCB announce Gary Kirsten as coach and mentor

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News
5.91K   //    30 Aug 2018, 16:56 IST

ICC 2013 Champions Trophy: Proteas squad announcement and kit launch
Gary Kirsten

The Royal Challengers Bangalore have announced former South African opener Gary Kirsten as their coach and mentor.

Kirsten replaces New Zealand's Daniel Vettori, who took over the coaching from Ray Jennings in 2014. The South African was the batting coach of the IPL franchise last year.

Speaking about his move out of the RCB camp, Vettori, who was the captain of the franchise before Virat Kohli took over, said that he was grateful for having spent a long time with the Challengers in a conversation with IANS.

"I am extremely grateful for the eight years I have spent with RCB, as a player and a coach and I wish the franchise all the best moving forward.

"I had the privilege of coaching with the RCB team last season under head coach Vettori and thoroughly enjoyed the experience. I look forward to continuing the journey with RCB and doing my best to help the franchise reach its potential.

"I want to thank the team management for considering me in a leadership position with the franchise and I look forward to a successful few years," he added.

The Bangalore-based franchise, one of the original teams who have been playing from the 2008 edition, haven't won the title yet, but have been the runners-up thrice, in 2009, 2011 and 2016.

Kirsten was the coach of the Indian team from 2008 until 2011, helping them win the World Cup for the first in 28 years. After his stint with the Men in Blue, Kirsten went back to his country and coached the South African side, from June 2011 to 2013, before taking a sabbatical from coaching.

Playing under Virat Kohli, the RCB side had a poor IPL this year, finishing sixth out of eight in the group stage. In 2017, the side finished last in the points table.

Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2018 Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Gary Kirsten
Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
3 ideal replacements for Daniel Vettori at RCB
RELATED STORY
Reports: Royal Challengers Bangalore sack Daniel Vettori...
RELATED STORY
Royal Challengers Bangalore trying to rope in Sanjay...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, DD vs RCB - Match preview, head-to-head, pitch...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Players who RCB should target for IPL 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Match 31: RCB vs MI - Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Match 35: CSK v RCB - Match preview,...
RELATED STORY
10 Years of Virat Kohli : Top 10 Quotes on King Kohli
RELATED STORY
Greatest RCB XI of all time
RELATED STORY
5 players that could have helped RCB qualify for playoffs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us