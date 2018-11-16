RCB bid farewell to Mandeep Singh by sharing a video on social media

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST News 342 // 16 Nov 2018, 19:50 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mandeep Singh (left)

What's the story?

Royal Challengers Bangalore released Indian all-rounder Mandeep Singh ahead of the IPL auction and traded him to Kings XI Punjab for Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis. But they didn't let go of their player without fanfare.

The Bold Army recently tweeted a video which featured some of the most memorable moments of Mandeep during his stay at the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

In case you didn't know...

Royal Challengers Bangalore had signed the young Mandeep Singh way back in 2014, and had subsequently retained him four times before releasing him ahead of the 2019 season.

The Punjab born all-rounder scored nearly 600 runs batting for the Bangalore franchise. Batting in the middle order, his best season with RCB was the 2018 one where he amassed 252 runs in 14 matches.

Mandeep shared good camaraderie with teammates Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and Yuzvendra Chahal, and was also seen in many videos and social media posts with them.

The heart of the matter

After trading Mandeep Singh to the Kings XI Punjab for Stoinis, the Royal Challengers Bangalore management sent a message to Mandeep and KXIP via Twitter. They uploaded a video which featured Mandeep's top moments playing for RCB.

The first half of the video sees Mandeep celebrating with his teammates with a cake blast after the batsman had played a match-winning innings against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2015.

The second half of the clip has Mandeep shaking a leg with the skipper Virat Kohli and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle. The trio did a 'bhangra' (a Punjabi dance form) step together, and seemed to be thoroughly enjoying themselves.

What's next?

While Kohli and Mandeep won't be playing together next season, the fans will get to see the reunion of Mandeep and Gayle as the West Indian has been retained by Mandeep's new franchise Kings XI Punjab.