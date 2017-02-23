RCB IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Royal Challengers Bangalore's fixtures
Full list of matches for RCB in the 2017 IPL season.
After a highly successful campaign in 2016 when the Royal Challengers Bangalore went on a winning run to the final before falling just short against the Sunrisers, the team will look to finally win its first trophy when the 10th IPL season gets underway in 2017.
The team management strengthened the bowling unit during the 2017 IPL auction by acquiring the services of English T20 specialist Tymal Mills, Aussie speedster Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi and 2 young local talents.
Plenty will be expected of the team as Virat Kohli, now India’s captain across the three formats leads the extremely balanced side.
RCB final squad for IPL 2017 – Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, Sreenath Aravind, Kedar Jadhav (WK), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel badree, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdulla, KL Rahul (WK), Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi, Praveen Dubey, Aniket Chaudhary
Here’s the complete list of fixtures for RCB –
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|April 5, 2017
|Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00
|April 8, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 10, 2017
|Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
|20:00
|April 14, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|16:00
|April 16, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rising Pune Supergiant
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 18, 2017
|Gujarat Lions v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot
|20:00
|April 23, 2017
|Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|20:00
|April 25, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 27, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|April 29, 2017
|Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
|16:00
|May 1, 2017
|Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|16:00
May 5, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|20:00
|May 7, 2017
|Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders
|M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|16:00
|May 14, 2017
|Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi
20:00
Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same –
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|May 16 , 2017
|Qualifier 1
|TBA
|20:00
|May 17 ,2017
|Eliminator
|TBA
|20:00
|May 19, 2017
|Qualifier 2
|TBA
|20:00
|May 21
|Final
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad
|20:00