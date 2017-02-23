Write an Article Play Fantasy Cricket

RCB IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Royal Challengers Bangalore's fixtures

Full list of matches for RCB in the 2017 IPL season.

by Kaushal Raj @kaushalraj7
News 23 Feb 2017, 17:09 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli will be hoping to go one step further in 2017

After a highly successful campaign in 2016 when the Royal Challengers Bangalore went on a winning run to the final before falling just short against the Sunrisers, the team will look to finally win its first trophy when the 10th IPL season gets underway in 2017.

The team management strengthened the bowling unit during the 2017 IPL auction by acquiring the services of English T20 specialist Tymal Mills, Aussie speedster Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi and 2 young local talents. 

Plenty will be expected of the team as Virat Kohli, now India’s captain across the three formats leads the extremely balanced side. 

RCB final squad for IPL 2017 – Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, Sreenath Aravind, Kedar Jadhav (WK), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel badree, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdulla, KL Rahul (WK), Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi, Praveen Dubey, Aniket Chaudhary

Here’s the complete list of fixtures for RCB – 

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
April 5, 2017Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers BangaloreRajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad20:00
April 8, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi DaredevilsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru20:00
April 10, 2017Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers BangaloreHolkar Cricket Stadium, Indore20:00
April 14, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai IndiansM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru16:00
April 16, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rising Pune SupergiantM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru20:00
April 18, 2017Gujarat Lions v Royal Challengers BangaloreSaurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot20:00
April 23, 2017Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers BangaloreEden Gardens, Kolkata20:00
April 25, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers HyderabadM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru20:00
April 27, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat LionsM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru20:00
April 29, 2017Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers BangaloreMaharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune16:00
May 1, 2017Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers BangaloreWankhede Stadium, Mumbai16:00

May 5, 2017

Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI PunjabM. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru20:00
May 7, 2017Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru16:00
May 14, 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers BangaloreFeroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi

20:00

The Royal Challengers Bangalore start their campaign away in Hyderabad on the 5th of April and play their first game at home 3 days later against the Delhi Daredevils. The busiest period for the team is between 23rd April and 1st May where they play KKR, SRH, GL, RPSG and MI. 
 
RCB will be hoping they qualify for the playoffs by the time they host the KKR on the 7th of May at home before they end their campaign a week later in Delhi.

Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same – 

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
May 16 , 2017Qualifier 1TBA20:00
May 17 ,2017EliminatorTBA20:00
May 19, 2017Qualifier 2TBA20:00
May 21FinalRajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad20:00
