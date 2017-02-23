RCB IPL 2017 Schedule: Download PDF of Royal Challengers Bangalore's fixtures

Full list of matches for RCB in the 2017 IPL season.

Virat Kohli will be hoping to go one step further in 2017

After a highly successful campaign in 2016 when the Royal Challengers Bangalore went on a winning run to the final before falling just short against the Sunrisers, the team will look to finally win its first trophy when the 10th IPL season gets underway in 2017.

The team management strengthened the bowling unit during the 2017 IPL auction by acquiring the services of English T20 specialist Tymal Mills, Aussie speedster Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi and 2 young local talents.

Plenty will be expected of the team as Virat Kohli, now India’s captain across the three formats leads the extremely balanced side.

RCB final squad for IPL 2017 – Virat Kohli (C), AB De Villiers, Chris Gayle, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Mandeep Singh, Adam Milne, Sarfaraz Khan, Sreenath Aravind, Kedar Jadhav (WK), Shane Watson, Stuart Binny, Samuel badree, Travis Head, Sachin Baby, Iqbal Abdulla, KL Rahul (WK), Avesh Khan, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tymal Mills, Billy Stanlake, Pawan Negi, Praveen Dubey, Aniket Chaudhary

Here’s the complete list of fixtures for RCB –

Date Match Venue Time (IST) April 5, 2017 Sunrisers Hyderabad v Royal Challengers Bangalore Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad 20:00 April 8, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Delhi Daredevils M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 10, 2017 Kings XI Punjab v Royal Challengers Bangalore Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore 20:00 April 14, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Mumbai Indians M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16:00 April 16, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Rising Pune Supergiant M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 18, 2017 Gujarat Lions v Royal Challengers Bangalore Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Rajkot 20:00 April 23, 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bangalore Eden Gardens, Kolkata 20:00 April 25, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Sunrisers Hyderabad M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 27, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Gujarat Lions M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 April 29, 2017 Rising Pune Supergiant v Royal Challengers Bangalore Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune 16:00 May 1, 2017 Mumbai Indians v Royal Challengers Bangalore Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 16:00 May 5, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kings XI Punjab M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 20:00 May 7, 2017 Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru 16:00 May 14, 2017 Delhi Daredevils v Royal Challengers Bangalore Feroz Shah Kotla Ground, Delhi 20:00

The Royal Challengers Bangalore start their campaign away in Hyderabad on the 5th of April and play their first game at home 3 days later against the Delhi Daredevils. The busiest period for the team is between 23rd April and 1st May where they play KKR, SRH, GL, RPSG and MI.

RCB will be hoping they qualify for the playoffs by the time they host the KKR on the 7th of May at home before they end their campaign a week later in Delhi.

Assuming the team qualify for the playoffs, these are the dates for the same –