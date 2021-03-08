RCB Match Schedule 2021: Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) were announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) feature in the very first match of IPL 2021. Virat Kohli's side face off against the Mumbai Indians on April 9, followed by games against the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

RCB have three afternoon games in IPL 2021, against the Chennai Super Kings, the Rajasthan Royals and the Kolkata Knight Riders. They close out their league phase with a high-profile clash against MS Dhoni's men on 23 May. RCB will play five games in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Chennai and two in Mumbai.

After losing to the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator last year, RCB come into IPL 2021 with a new-look squad. Players such as Aaron Finch, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube and Chris Morris are no longer part of the roster, with Glenn Maxwell and Kyle Jamieson painstakingly acquired in the auction.

RCB also signed Indian wicket-keepers Mohammed Azharuddeen and KS Bharat, apart from Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar and Suyash Prabhudessai. They had traded in Daniel Sams and Harshal Patel from the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2021 auction as well.

RCB's squad for IPL 2021: Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Md. Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Joshua Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson, Daniel Sams, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Kyle Jamieson, Dan Christian, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat

Here is the Royal Challengers Bangalore's full schedule for IPL 2021.

Devdutt Padikkal was RCB's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020

Match 1: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 9 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 6: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 14 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 10: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 3:30 PM IST, 18 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 16: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 22 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 19: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, 25 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 22: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 27 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 26: Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 30 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 30: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 3 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 33: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 6 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 38: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 9 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 44: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 14 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 46: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 3:30 PM IST, 16 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 51: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 20 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 23 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata