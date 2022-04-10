RCB pacer Harshal Patel exits bio bubble to visit home after the sudden demise of his sister

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) pacer Harshal Patel left the team's bio bubble in Pune due to the sudden demise of his sister, as reported by Dainik Jagran.

The Haryana pacer will some spend time with his family in these tragic circumstances and will reportedly link up with the RCB contingent in a day or two.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The sister of Harshal Patel passed away, he has gone back home from Pune, stay strong Harshal and the whole family. (Source - Abhishek Tripathi from Dainik Jagran) The sister of Harshal Patel passed away, he has gone back home from Pune, stay strong Harshal and the whole family. (Source - Abhishek Tripathi from Dainik Jagran)

The 2021 Purple cap winner was not retained by RCB ahead of IPL 2022. However, the Bangalore management bid aggressively for Patel and procured his services for a hefty sum of 10.75 crore at the mega auction.

The 31-year old pacer has done complete justice to his price tag so far by churning out consistent performances for the RCB franchise. Harshal is the leading wicket-taker for the side after four games, with six scalps at an exceptional economy rate of 5.50.

Indian cricket fans' condolences and wishes will be with Patel and his family during these trying times.

"Rawat's knock was exceptional"- Aakash Chopra was impressed by the RCB opener's performance against MI

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was highly impressed with the match-winning contribution of young RCB opener Anuj Rawat against Mumbai Indians on Saturday night.

Chopra put the 22-year old on the same pedestal as the likes of Tilak Varma, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Gill, who have been sensational in IPL 2022 thus far.

In a video on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

"His (Rawat's) knock was absolutely exceptional. This tournament has been all about young Indian batters. Abhishek Sharma in the morning encounter, before that Tilak Varma, Shahbaz, Shubman Gill, Ayush Badoni, Sai Sudarshan - I must be missing a few names already. So you can add Rawat's name to that list."

On the temperament displayed by Anuj Rawat in the chase, Chopra further added:

"I could have spoken about Hasaranga or Harshal Patel because they had kept the opposition team on a tight leash. Virat Kohli was also there in the end; he was given out wrongly in my opinion, but the star was Anuj Rawat. He doesn't get fazed by the occasion."

Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently ranked third in the points table after winning three of their first four matches. Their next match is against CSK on April 12.

