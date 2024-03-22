RCB Predicted Playing 11 and Impact Subs vs CSK for Match 1 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 1 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

Unlike most other teams in the league, RCB don't have any pressing injury concerns ahead of the season opener. They should have a full roster to choose from, and they'll need every run and wicket they can get against an opposition that is formidable at home.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

Here is RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 1 of IPL 2024 against CSK.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

Picking RCB's opening combination is a straightforward task. Faf du Plessis, playing against his former franchise, should be partnered by Virat Kohli, who is returning from a long break.

Middle order: Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

The RCB management has indicated that Cameron Green, who was traded in ahead of the auction, will be used at No. 5. That means that Rajat Patidar could slot in at No. 3, followed by the explosive Glenn Maxwell.

Bengaluru need an Indian name to shore up the middle order, and they could look to one of Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, and Anuj Rawat. Having a left-hander in the middle could help, so Lomror and Rawat might have the edge.

Lomror would give RCB an additional bowling option, although he doesn't roll his arm over very often these days. Meanwhile, Rawat's presence as a wicket-keeping candidate could give the team the possibility of using Dinesh Karthik as an impact player.

This is a call that could go either way. Lomror's superior spin-hitting and occasional bowling might just give him the edge.

Lower order: Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, and Alzarri Joseph

Mayank Dagar, acquired via trade, could be RCB's frontline left-arm spinner in IPL 2024. He could be partnered by the experienced Karn Sharma in the bowling attack, although Himanshu Sharma is an exciting option Bengaluru should seriously consider ahead of the veteran.

Yash Dayal is under threat from the likes of Akash Deep and Vyshak Vijaykumar, but the fact that he's a left-armer could push him ahead in the pecking order. Mohammed Siraj will be the frontline Indian seamer, while Alzarri Joseph could pip Reece Topley and Lockie Ferguson to become RCB's only overseas bowler.

Unfortunately, Will Jacks might have to sit out.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Alzarri Joseph.

Other impact sub candidates: Akash Deep, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Himanshu Sharma.