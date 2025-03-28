RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK for Match 8 of IPL 2025 ft. Devdutt Padikkal & Suyash Sharma

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are all set to lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The three-time IPL finalists will play their second successive away game on Friday, March 28, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Ad

Bengaluru started their campaign well with a statement victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). The batting order clicked in unison, before which the key bowlers delivered at the Eden Gardens despite being without the unwell Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

RCB might consider a change or two. The venue is likely to demand more solidity in the spin department, while Bhuvneshwar's potential availability will certainly pose a question.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a few impact player options, for Match 8 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt (wk)

PL 2024: Rajasthan Royals Vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

RCB's opening combination got them off to a flying start against KKR. Virat Kohli and Phil Salt seem to be in excellent nick, and given how the middle overs are going to be a challenging phase for Bengaluru, their exploits in the powerplay will be decisive.

Ad

Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya

IPL 2024: RR Vs LSG-Lucknow And Rajasthan Practice In Jaipur - Source: Getty

Rajat Patidar will hold the key for RCB through the middle overs. Ravichandran Ashwin has managed to keep him quiet in recent times and Noor Ahmad remains a potent threat, but the Bengaluru skipper can take down any spinner on his day.

Ad

There aren't expected to be any changes to the middle order. Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David and Krunal Pandya are likely to suit up for RCB. Jacob Bethell replacing David is a horses-for-courses option, but the franchise might not be keen on ringing in the changes before finding their rhythm in IPL 2025.

Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma

Australia v India: Super Eight - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Bhuvneshwar is reportedly recovering well, and if he is fit, he could replace Rasikh Salam, who was carted for a few runs by KKR. The swing bowler will be partnered by Josh Hazlewood and Yash Dayal if he is picked on Friday.

Ad

Suyash Sharma didn't showcase much consistency, but the leg-spinner played a big part with his huge dismissal of Andre Russell. If he can produce a similar moment against CSK, RCB will be delighted.

Impact Player - Devdutt Padikkal, Swapnil Singh, Mohit Rathee

Australia v India - Men's 1st Test Match: Day 2 - Source: Getty

The last game saw Devdutt Padikkal being used as an impact player at No. 3. While that should be RCB's preferred mode of operation against CSK as well, they might want to give themselves an extra spin option by bringing in either Swapnil Singh or Mohit Rathee. But Chennai have a host of left-handers in their top seven, and Padikkal could thus make the grade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback