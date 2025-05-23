RCB Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH for Match 65 of IPL 2025 ft. Mayank Agarwal & Lungi Ngidi

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 65 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, May 23. The three-time IPL finalists are in the reckoning for a top-two finish.
This encounter, shifted from the M Chinnaswamy Stadium to the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, will serve as a good test for RCB. Their squad has undergone a change or two, with more on the horizon for the playoffs. As they aim to make Qualifier 1, Bengaluru will be keen on maintaining their momentum after a long break.
RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.
On that note, here is RCB's predicted playing XI, plus a couple of impact player options, for Match 65 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Virat Kohli and Phil Salt
Phil Salt hasn't been seen in action in what feels like an eternity, but the Englishman is expected to be back for the SRH clash. He should partner Virat Kohli at the top of the order, with Jacob Bethell dropping to the bench.
Middle Order: Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd
There's the option of playing Bethell in the middle order, but the left-hander is set to be replaced ahead of the playoffs. Making him feature in the final two league games doesn't make a great deal of sense, although RCB could take that route after losing their only specialist left-hander - Devdutt Padikkal - to a hamstring injury.
Rajat Patidar is dealing with a hand injury but is expected to feature on Friday. It's become impossible to drop Tim David and Romario Shepherd, particularly with the latter contributing a fourth pace option in Josh Hazlewood's absence. Jitesh Sharma and Krunal Pandya will be the other names in the middle order.
Lower Order: Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Yash Dayal, Suyash Sharma
Lungi Ngidi, who featured against the Chennai Super Kings, will likely be the overseas seamer in Hazlewood's absence. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yash Dayal will partner him in the pace attack, with Suyash Sharma leading the spin unit.
Impact Player Options - Mayank Agarwal, Swastik Chikara
Mayank Agarwal, signed as a replacement for Padikkal, is the favorite to slot in as an impact player at No. 3. Swastik Chikara is another option, but RCB could back the experience of the veteran instead.
