RCB Predicted Playing XI vs GT for Match 52 of IPL 2024

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 52 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

Bengaluru are riding the first wave of good form in their IPL 2024 campaign and come into this campaign on the back of consecutive wins. Their recent victory was a thumping one over the Titans in Ahmedabad, and they can get off the bottom spot if they manage to complete the double over the 2022 champions.

RCB's squad for IPL 2024: Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Mayank Dagar, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, Swapnil Singh, Saurav Chauhan.

On that note, here's RCB's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 52 of IPL 2024 against GT.

Openers: Faf du Plessis (c) and Virat Kohli

RCB's captain hasn't been at his best in IPL 2024. Faf du Plessis hasn't gotten off to starts often enough and will have another tough task on his hands against the accurate GT spinners.

Virat Kohli, who dished out a spin masterclass in the last game, will want to continue in the same vein and prove that it wasn't a flash in the pan. Always an Orange Cap contender, the opener is as consistent as they come.

Middle order: Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, and Dinesh Karthik (wk)

RCB went in batter-heavy for the last game, with Cameron Green serving as the third pacer. They might not need to do that this time around, with Glenn Maxwell back in the middle order and Will Jacks in sensational form.

So the Bengaluru middle order could wear a similar look, but without Mahipal Lomror, who is the most expendable of the bunch. Maxwell will be eager to make his first significant batting contribution of the season.

Lower order: Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Mohammed Siraj, and Yash Dayal

Karn Sharma and Swapnil Singh have enjoyed bowling in the last few games, and with the Chinnaswamy surface offering an increased degree of turn, they will be key once again.

Vyshak Vijaykumar, being a local lad who can bowl cutters and slower bouncers, could be the pacer brought in at Lomror's expense. He could partner Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal in the pace attack.

RCB's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Swapnil Singh, Karn Sharma, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Siraj, Vyshak Vijaykumar.

Other impact sub candidates: Mahipal Lomror, Akash Deep, Suyash Prabhudessai, Himanshu Sharma, Manoj Bhandage.

