RCB's Washington Sundar expects spinners to get assistance during IPL 2020

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) spinner Washington Sundar is expecting the wickets laid out for IPL 2020 to provide turn, considering the dry and hot weather in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). RCB have been practising at the ICC Academy in Dubai, and the wickets at that facility have been aiding spinners.

“Things are going very well, and we have been getting wickets where we get assistance for spinners as well, and we can expect this in the games as well when the tournament starts. So, I think it’s pretty good so far. With the kind of heat that’s been there in the last few days, I think we can definitely see a lot of assistance for the spinners,” off spinner Washington Sundar said in a video posted by RCB on social media.

In addition to being dry, the wickets in the UAE are known to hold up and the balls reach the batsman comparatively slow. RCB leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that he has been discussing the same with Virat Kohli. In reply, the Indian captain has asked the leg spinner to bowl quicker than usual.

“Whenever I go to Virat Bhai, he tells me to always bowl my best balls. Virat Bhai told me to bowl a little quicker as these wickets are really slow,” Chahal added.

RCB has a fragile bowling attack

RCB finished runners-up in seasons 2009, 2011 and 2016. Image Credits: Prokerala

The players have been cooped up at home for close to five months, although they are hoping that things would fall into place once they start getting back into their groove. Sundar revealed that a few match scenario sessions and practice matches have been scheduled, and that they are looking forward to resuming action.

Both Chahal and Sundar will be key members in an otherwise inexperienced Indian RCB bowling contingent. They have the fast bowling trio of Navdeep Saini, Mohammad Siraj and Umesh Yadav, while other spinners include Pawan Negi and Shahbaz Ahmed.