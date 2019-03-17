IPL 2019: Analyzing the best playing XI for RCB

Team RCB

IPL fever is slowly catching up, with all the fans gearing up for the biggest T20 extravaganza in the world. Though all the teams look star-studded and well-balanced, selecting the best possible XI is a challenge for every captain.

Despite being one of the most loved franchises in the IPL, Royal Challengers Bangalore have failed to win the trophy so far. That's mostly been due to their inability to build a balanced team that can perform consistently throughout the tournament.

But they managed to bridge several gaps in their lineup in the IPL 2019 auction, by including quality players like Marcus Stoinis, Shivam Dube and Shimron Hetmyer. As RCB take on the mighty CSK in the series opener, let’s have look at the best XI they can field for the first game.

Openers: Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel

Undoubtedly the best batsman in the side, Virat Kohli needs to play as many overs as possible at the top. Kohli has scored 4948 runs in 11 editions of IPL at a strike rate of 130.8, to emerge as one of the best players in the league.

RCB would rely heavily on their skipper’s ability to play long innings to reach the playoffs. It will be interesting to see how Kohli manages his workload this IPL keeping the upcoming World Cup in mind.

Virat and Parthiv Patel in Action

Parthiv Patel has turned into a seasoned T20 opener and can provide some much-needed solidity at the top. The veteran wicketkeeper batsman has amassed 2475 runs at an average of 22 in the IPL so far, and will be a key partner to Kohli at the top.

Middle Order: Marcus Stoinis and AB de Villiers

Virat Kohli and Marcus Stoinis sharing a light moment

The highly-rated Marcus Stionis has a decent strike rate of 125.96 in his short IPL career. He can bowl 4 overs in the middle, which gives some much-needed balance to the RCB squad.

Kohli has termed Stoinis an impact player, and will definitely include him in the playing XI. The challenge remains for RCB to show enough faith in Stoinis and let him adapt to Indian conditions.

Ab de Villiers

AB de Villiers is the key in RCB's not-so-solid middle order. De Villiers has won many games single-handedly for his team, and can shift gears quickly in the slog overs.

ABD has an envious strike rate of 150 in the IPL so far, and can team up with Kohli to chase down any score.

RCB's batting line up looks formidable, owing to the presence of two best batsmen of the current generation - Kohli and De Villiers. Time and again these two have teamed up to destroy the opposition bowlers and chase down targets which seemed impossible.

RCB fans will be looking forward to watching the two legends in action again in Chinnaswamy stadium.

