'RCB support staff has not given enough support to Virat Kohli' - Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra acknowledged that Virat Kohli has not been a successful IPL captain.

He added that the captain cannot do wonders if there are glaring mistakes in the team selection.

RCB is yet to win the IPL title with Virat Kohli at the helm

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra believes that the inadequate assistance from the support staff is one of the reasons behind Virat Kohli's unsuccessful tenure as captain for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). He added that the Bangalore team's squad selection has left a lot to be desired.

While answering viewers' queries on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra was asked why Virat Kohli had not been a successful IPL captain.

Aakash Chopra accepted that the Indian captain had not enjoyed great success while leading RCB over the years.

"He is surely not a successful IPL captain. The team has not done well, it is actually a fact. And it is not one or two years, but many seasons."

The renowned commentator pointed out that there were many reasons for Virat Kohli's barren run as RCB skipper, with the lack of balance in the squad as the biggest contributing factor.

"There are manifold reasons for that. First thing is that they don't pick the correct team. If you see their squad's strength, you can observe glaring mistakes. You can punch holes in that."

Aakash Chopra even pointed out the specific loopholes in RCB's squad that have never been addressed over the years, with Yuzvendra Chahal as probably the only saving grace in their bowling lineup.

"There are no fast bowlers, who will bowl at the death, who will bat at No.5 and No.6. They have never addressed these problems. It is a top-heavy batting team, always a thin bowling lineup, the same Yuzi Chahal, just the one fast bowler, that's about it."

He added the team management cannot expect wonders from Virat Kohli considering the quality of the team at his disposal.

"If you don't pick the team properly, don't expect miracles from a captain."

Aakash Chopra on the inadequate support given to Virat Kohli

The RCB team has revolved around the batting might of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers

Aakash Chopra also lamented the lack of support received by Virat Kohli from the RCB support staff, especially at the time of squad selection.

"Second reason is that when the Indian team captain is the skipper of your franchise, you don't stretch his bandwidth beyond a point. This is with regards to once again the squad selection. The other people need to do a very good job at the time of squad selection."

The former Delhi opener gave the example of MS Dhoni, who he believed would not have been too involved in the CSK squad selection when the latter also had the responsibility of leading the Indian team.

"I am sure MS Dhoni would have given the CSK management a list of 3-4 players to be picked and left the rest to the support staff, when he was the Indian captain."

Aakash Chopra iterated that it was the support staff's responsibility to pick a balanced squad, something which they have been unable to do.

"It is almost impossible for you to sit in the auction and spoon feed the management to pick a particular team. You have to support him, I don't think Kohli has had that kind of support from his support staff."

Aakash Chopra signed off by acknowledging that Virat Kohli has not been a successful captain while mentioning that there are specific reasons for the same.

"Its a fact that he has not been a successful IPL captain but there are definite reasons why he has not been successful."

RCB are yet to win an IPL title, having finished as the runners-up on three occasions. They have endured a disastrous last three seasons, having finished last in 2017 and 2019 and sixth in the intervening year.

