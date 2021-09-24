RCB vs CSK head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 35

After beating defending champions Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings will play against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2021. The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will play host to this big game tonight (September 24).

CSK and RCB have had contrasting starts to their second phase of IPL 2021. While CSK beat MI by 20 runs, RCB lost to Kolkata Knight Riders by nine wickets.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit will start as the favorites against RCB because they have momentum on their side. CSK also crushed the RCB when the two franchises battled in Mumbai earlier this year.

With CSK and RCB set to meet in Sharjah tonight, here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their IPL 2021 match.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head stats

Chennai Super Kings lead Royal Challengers Bangalore 18-9 in their head-to-head record. The Chennai-based franchise are currently on a two-match winning streak against RCB in the IPL.

Speaking of their head-to-head record in the UAE, both teams have beaten each other once. RCB defeated CSK by 37 runs last year in Dubai. Two weeks later, CSK beat RCB by eight wickets at the same venue.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 35 of IPL 2021

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in RCB vs CSK matches. The RCB skipper has amassed 907 runs against Chennai. He failed to fire in IPL 2021 game against KKR, but he will be keen to score big against CSK.

MS Dhoni has scored 737 runs against RCB, the most by any CSK player. Dhoni's highest score against Bangalore is 84*.

Ravindra Jadeja has dismissed 15 RCB batters while donning the CSK jersey. The all-rounder won the Man of the Match in the previous IPL 2021 match between CSK and RCB earlier this year.

Yuzvendra Chahal has scalped 13 wickets versus the Chennai-based franchise. The right-arm leg-spinner was the only RCB bowler to take a wicket in their IPL 2021 match against KKR.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava