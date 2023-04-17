RCB vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings match is set to take place tonight in IPL 2023. The two teams will cross swords for the first time this season, with M Chinnaswamy Stadium playing host to the big game.

RCB and CSK are two of the most popular franchises in the Indian Premier League. Both teams have more than 10 million followers on Instagram. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings rivalry has entertained the fans immensely.

Before the IPL 2023 match between the two south Indian franchises, here's a look at their head-to-head record.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings lead the head-to-head record in IPL matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19-10. The two teams have played against each other 30 times in the IPL, with RCB winning only 10 times.

During the previous IPL season, CSK and RCB defeated each other once. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in tonight's fixture. Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 30

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 10

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 19

Matches with No Result - 1

RCB vs CSK head-to-head record in Bengaluru

Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium will play host to this match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. The head-to-head record between CSK and RCB in Bengaluru stands even at 4-4.

The two franchises have battled nine times at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. One of the matches ended with no result, while RCB and CSK have won four matches each.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by Royal Challengers Bangalore - 4

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 4

Matches with No Result - 1

Last 5 Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings IPL matches

Chennai Super Kings have won four of their last five matches against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. CSK only lost their previous game against RCB and won the four matches played before that.

In the last meeting between the two teams, Harshal Patel's three-wicket haul helped the Bangalore-based franchise defend a 174-run target. Here's a short summary of the last five Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings matches:

RCB (173/8) beat CSK (160/8) by 13 runs, May 4, 2022. CSK (216/4) beat RCB (193/9) by 23 runs, Apr 12, 2022. CSK (157/4) beat RCB (156/6) by 4 wickets, Sep 24, 2021. CSK (191/4) beat RCB (122/9) by 69 runs, Apr 25, 2021. CSK (150/2) beat RCB (145/6) by 8 wickets, Oct 25, 2020.

Poll : 0 votes