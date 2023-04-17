RCB vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans after Match 24

The 24th match of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) took place between the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and chose to bowl first. The home side got the early breakthrough in the form of Ruturaj Gaikwad's wicket, but their middle over bowling woes continued to plague them.

CSK, on the back of Devon Conway and Shivam Dube's fifties, dominated the middle overs. Final flourishes from Ambati Rayudu and Moeen Ali propelled CSK to 226-6 in their 20 overs.

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell brought the home side back into the game with a blistering partnership, the highest for RCB against CSK in IPL history. Spinners Maheesh Theeksana and Moeen Ali provided crucial breakthroughs by dismissing both set batters in the 13th and 14th over, respectively.

CSK chipped in with wickets and got through the fragile RCB middle order in no time. Composed fielding in the deep in the death overs, coupled with nerveless bowling by Tushar Deshpande and Matheesa Pathirana, helped the visitors etch a narrow eight-run win over RCB.

With this win, the Men in Yellow climbed to third spot in the IPL 2023 points table with six points in five matches.

#1 Harshal Patel taken off after bowling two waist high no balls

Harshal Patel's poor IPL 2023 continued with a forgettable outing against CSK. The right-arm pacer bowled a brilliant dipping yorker to dismiss Devon Conway, but could not complete his spell after being taken off the attack in the final over.

He bowled two waist-high no-balls to Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja and was asked to hand over the ball with four balls remaining. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell had to complete the remaining deliveries to conclude the over. Harshal Patel eventually ended up with figures of 1-36 off 3.2 overs.

The CSK batters failed to capitalize on the multiple free hits. Maxwell was hit for a mammoth six in his mini-spell but managed to keep it down to singles to close out the proceedings in the first innings.

#2 Virat Kohli's unlucky dismissal

RCB had to go all guns blazing from the word go given the steep nature of the target. Virat Kohli walked out with great intent, scoring six runs off the first three deliveries off Akash Singh.

The ace batter tried to keep up while attacking the rookie left-arm pacer with a slog to the leg side. However, Kohli only managed to get a thick inside edge, which ricocheted off his pads and shoes to gently nudge the stumps, which was more than enough to dislodge the bail.

His early dismissal brought an end to his streak of fifties at the venue. Kohli struck three half-centuries on the trot at the Chinnaswamy Stadium before this game, but could not make much of an impression in the mammoth run chase.

#3 MS Dhoni's composed catches under pressure

RCB at one point were motoring along in their run chase with everything aligning for Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell. The turning point in the contest came in the 13th and 14th over when the well-settled batters departed, courtesy of composed catches by MS Dhoni with the gloves.

It was a day to forget for CSK in terms of fielding. The likes of Maheesh Theeksana and Ruturaj Gaikwad dropped multiple catches to prolong RCB's carnage.

Maxwell and du Plessis went for big hits but both only managed to get top edges. MS Dhoni called for the catches early on and safely pouched them to turn the complexion of the contest entirely.

