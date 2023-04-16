RCB vs CSK, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 24th game of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will see Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) lock horns against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

RCB won their opening game but failed to ride their momentum as they lost their next two outings. However, they beat Delhi Capitals in their last game convincingly to return to winning ways.

After being asked to bat first, Virat Kohli scored 50 at the top of the order as RCB scored 174. They then restricted the Capitals to 151-9, with Vijaykumar Vyshak finishing with figures of 3-20.

CSK, meanwhile, got off to a losing start but bounced back to win the next two games. They faced Rajasthan Royals in their last outing and suffered their second loss of IPL 2023 in a close-fought contest.

Akash Singh, Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja picked up two wickets apiece as the Royals were restricted to 175-8. In response, Devon Conway hit a fifty. Ravindra Jadeja (25*) and MS Dhoni (32*) tried hard and took the game to the last over, but CSK fell short by three runs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Match 24, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 17, 2023, Monday; 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for batting. There will be plenty of runs on offer for batters once they get their eye in. The short boundaries will help their cause, so the bowlers will need to hit the right areas consistently.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 35 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

They have found the right combination, so expect them to go with the same on Monday.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Wayne Parnell, Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak

Chennai Super Kings

Dwaine Pretorius could replace injured Sisanda Magala.

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Match Prediction

The Super Kings look a settled unit, so expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: CSK to win

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

