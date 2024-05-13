RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Delhi Capitals by 47 runs on Sunday, May 12, in IPL 2024. It was a fantastic all-round display from RCB at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium as they registered their fifth consecutive win in the tournament.

The Bengaluru-based franchise were asked to bat first after losing the toss at their home ground. Rajat Patidar's half-century helped the Royal Challengers reach 187/9 in 20 overs.

Chasing 188, Delhi Capitals lost four early wickets, but Axar Patel's fifty kept their hopes alive. Eventually, RCB bowled DC out for 140 runs and completed a 47-run win. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners and top records from the RCB vs DC match of IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in RCB vs DC match, IPL 2024

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green won the Player of the Match award for his all-round brilliance against the Delhi Capitals. He scored 32 runs and then took a wicket while conceding just 19 runs in four overs in the second innings to help the Royal Challengers Bengaluru register a 47-run victory.

Axar Patel won the awards for Most Fours and Super Sixes, while RCB players Yash Dayal and Virat Kohli won the Ultimate Fantasy Player and Electric Striker of the Match awards, respectively. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Cameron Green (32 off 24 and 1/19)

Electric Striker of the Match: Virat Kohli (Strike rate of 207.69)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Yash Dayal

Most Fours in the Match: Axar Patel (5 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Axar Patel (3 sixes)

RCB vs DC scorecard

Expand Tweet

Rajat Patidar was the top-scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru with 52 runs off 32 balls, smacking three sixes and three fours. Will Jacks supported him well with a 29-ball 41, while Cameron Green chipped in with a crucial 32*. Rasikh Salam and Khaleel Ahmed bagged two wickets each for Delhi Capitals.

Chasing 188, Delhi Capitals slumped to 30/4 in the fourth over. Shai Hope and Axar Patel tried to fight back with a 56-run fifth-wicket partnership, but their efforts went in vain eventually. Yash Dayal bagged a three-wicket haul for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2024: Top stats and records from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals

Royal Challengers Bengaluru became the first team to record five consecutive wins in IPL 2024. Here's a look at some other interesting stats to emerge from the RCB vs DC game:

For the fourth time, RCB have recorded five consecutive wins in an IPL season. They did so in 2009, 2011 and 2016 as well. On all three occasions, they reached the IPL final. Dinesh Karthik recorded his 18th duck in IPL history. He owns the embarrassing record for the most ducks in IPL now. Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell are second with 17 ducks each. Ishant Sharma and Virat Kohli made their IPL debuts in 2008. Sunday night marked the first time that Sharma dismissed Kohli in an IPL game. Virat Kohli became the first player to face 6,000 balls in IPL history.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback