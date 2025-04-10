RCB vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The only bridge left to cross for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is a win at home. With three wins in four matches, Rajat Patidar and Co. are flying high in the tournament, but fell to a defeat in their only outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium so far.

Ad

On Thursday, April 10, RCB will have an opportunity to right that wrong and give their impassioned fans something more to cheer about. And it'll be against the opposition they've had the wood over in recent meetings, the Delhi Capitals (DC).

Bengaluru have taken eight points away from their last five clashes against the Capitals, but this season, it could be their biggest test till date. DC are the only unbeaten team in the competition and are sitting pretty in second place, with six points from three encounters.

Ad

Trending

And interestingly, Delhi's schedule has been much more forgiving than that of RCB, who have a tough set of travel plans during the league stage of IPL 2025. Axar Patel and Co. have navigated a couple of injuries and absences well, with the team slowly entering top gear.

RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.

Ad

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

Can DC breach the Chinnaswamy? Or will RCB hand them their first defeat of the competition?

IPL 2025: Can RCB notch up their first home win of the season?

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

DC will very much be in the game against RCB. Although their powerplay bowling might not be as deadly as they'd like, with Virat Kohli taking a liking to Mitchell Starc in general, they have three quality spinners who can ask serious questions of the opposition.

Ad

Axar Patel will likely be used early on against Kohli and Salt, while Vipraj Nigam has impressed all with his guile and control in IPL 2025. Kuldeep Yadav, needless to say, is an outright match-winner on his night.

Can the Capitals' batting withstand the attack of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay? Faf du Plessis is expected to return, and he loves batting at his former franchise's home venue. However, the DC middle order hasn't been seriously tested this year, barring a masterful knock from Ashutosh Sharma that rescued them in their first game.

Ad

It's an even contest between two of the best teams in the league, so it's hard to accurately predict a winner. The fact that RCB have pulled through more challenging situations so far in IPL 2025 could tilt the scales in their favor, although DC could just as easily keep their win streak going.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 24 of IPL 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



An ardent Chennai Super Kings supporter who also bleeds blue for his national cricket team, Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More