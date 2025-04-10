RCB vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The only bridge left to cross for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) is a win at home. With three wins in four matches, Rajat Patidar and Co. are flying high in the tournament, but fell to a defeat in their only outing at the Chinnaswamy Stadium so far.
On Thursday, April 10, RCB will have an opportunity to right that wrong and give their impassioned fans something more to cheer about. And it'll be against the opposition they've had the wood over in recent meetings, the Delhi Capitals (DC).
Bengaluru have taken eight points away from their last five clashes against the Capitals, but this season, it could be their biggest test till date. DC are the only unbeaten team in the competition and are sitting pretty in second place, with six points from three encounters.
And interestingly, Delhi's schedule has been much more forgiving than that of RCB, who have a tough set of travel plans during the league stage of IPL 2025. Axar Patel and Co. have navigated a couple of injuries and absences well, with the team slowly entering top gear.
RCB's squad for IPL 2025: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Tim David, Manoj Bhandage, Devdutt Padikkal, Swastik Chikara, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Liam Livingstone, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Mohit Rathee, Suyash Sharma, Abhinandan Singh, Josh Hazlewood, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Salam, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi.
DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.
Can DC breach the Chinnaswamy? Or will RCB hand them their first defeat of the competition?
IPL 2025: Can RCB notch up their first home win of the season?
DC will very much be in the game against RCB. Although their powerplay bowling might not be as deadly as they'd like, with Virat Kohli taking a liking to Mitchell Starc in general, they have three quality spinners who can ask serious questions of the opposition.
Axar Patel will likely be used early on against Kohli and Salt, while Vipraj Nigam has impressed all with his guile and control in IPL 2025. Kuldeep Yadav, needless to say, is an outright match-winner on his night.
Can the Capitals' batting withstand the attack of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the powerplay? Faf du Plessis is expected to return, and he loves batting at his former franchise's home venue. However, the DC middle order hasn't been seriously tested this year, barring a masterful knock from Ashutosh Sharma that rescued them in their first game.
It's an even contest between two of the best teams in the league, so it's hard to accurately predict a winner. The fact that RCB have pulled through more challenging situations so far in IPL 2025 could tilt the scales in their favor, although DC could just as easily keep their win streak going.
Prediction: RCB to win Match 24 of IPL 2025.
