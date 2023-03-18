RCB vs GG, WPL 2023: 3 player battles to watch out for

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are set to lock horns with Gujarat Giants (GG) in the 16th match of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL 2023) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 18.

The contest is of utmost importance for both sides, as they are in desperate need of a miraculous turnaround to remain in contention for a playoff spot. RCB and GG are currently the bottom two sides in the WPL 2023 points table.

RCB, who finally got off the mark in the points table after five successive losses, are languishing in the bottom spot. GG, on the other hand, are in the penultimate position with two victories from six matches.

The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB trumped UP Warriorz (UPW) by five wickets to secure their maiden win in the competition. GG will also be high on confidence after beating second-placed DC by 11 runs in their previous clash.

The contest between RCB and GG promises to be a high-octane one, as both teams look to go all guns blazing at this crucial juncture of the tournament. On that note, let's take a look at three interesting match-ups for the encounter.

#1 Ellyse Perry vs Ashleigh Gardner

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has been the top performer for RCB so far in the competition. She has aggregated 205 runs at an average of 41.00 in six matches.

Perry is currently the second-highest run-getter in the competition. The Bangalore-based franchise would want the 32-year-old to come up with yet another stellar batting performance as they look to claim their second win of the season.

However, she will be tested by GG's Ashleigh Gardner, who has been in splendid form with the ball. Gardner, who is the No.1-ranked T20I all-rounder, has bagged nine wickets from six matches at an economy rate of 8.61.

Perry is expected to bat at No.3 for her side and can take the game away from the opposition if she gets into the groove. GG would back Gardner to bamboozle the right-handed batter with her off-spin.

#2 Smriti Mandhana vs Kim Garth

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana has had a dismal campaign so far. She averages 14.66, mustering only 88 runs from six games.

However, one cannot write off a proven campaigner like Mandhana. Her contribution with the bat will be crucial for the Bangalore team if they want to do well against GG.

GG's Kim Garth has impressed many with her bowling exploits in WPL 2023. She is likely to be the team's new-ball bowler for the upcoming clash. The contest between Mandhana and Garth will make a major difference in the clash.

The right-arm pacer has picked up eight wickets in five matches and has an economy rate of 7.76.

#3 Megan Schutt vs Laura Wolvaardt

RCB's Megan Schutt will be up against GG's dynamic batter Laura Wolvaardt in the powerplay overs. The veteran seamer would give her side a major boost by dismissing the opening batter early.

Schutt has just three wickets to her name in five matches. However, considering her immense experience and impressive record, she is very much capable of staging a comeback.

After a forgettable debut, Wolvaardt bounced back with a stunning half-century against DC. She scored 57 runs and played a major role in her team's victory.

The 23-year-old would want to give her side a flying start in the upcoming crucial encounter as well.

