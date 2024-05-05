RCB vs GT Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 52 ft. Virat Kohli

The Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered another defeat against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) last night in IPL 2024. It was a closer game than the one that the two teams played out at the Narendra Modi Stadium last Sunday afternoon.

The Titans once again got a chance to bat first, but this time they only managed 147 runs before being bowled out in the last over. Chasing 148, RCB got off to an excellent start, adding 92 runs in the first 35 balls only.

However, after that, Gujarat Titans bounced back by taking six wickets in quick succession. All of a sudden, the Royal Challengers needed 31 runs with just four wickets in hand. Luckily for RCB, Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli's blitzkrieg in the powerplay ensured that the lower middle-order did not have much pressure of the required run rate.

Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh finished off the run-chase with an unbeaten 35-run seventh-wicket partnership at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Now that the match between RCB and GT is done and dusted, here's a look at the three moments that generated a buzz in this IPL 2024 contest.

#1 Virat Kohli stuns Shahrukh Khan and Cameron Green with a direct hit

Virat Kohli is among the best fielders in world cricket right now. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper showcased his fielding talent with a direct hit to dismiss Gujarat Titans' top-scorer Shahrukh Khan at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in last night's IPL 2024 match.

Khan had a confusion with his partner Rahul Tewatia, who denied him a single. While most fans expected Khan to safely reach the non-striker's end, Kohli's bullet throw caught him short of the crease. RCB all-rounder Cameron Green was surprised to see the excellent throw from his teammate Virat.

You can watch the video here:

Expand Tweet

#2 The bromance of Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis has enjoyed playing with Virat Kohli since IPL 2022. The two cricketers had a lot of mutual respect even before they shared the RCB dressing room.

Expand Tweet

After du Plessis joined RCB, the bond between him and Kohli has only gotten better, and it was on full display last night after the latter executed the aforementioned run-out to send Shahrukh Khan back to the dressing room. The bromance between du Plessis and Kohli received enormous attention from the cricket universe members.

#3 Virat Kohli opens his account like an Emperor in IPL 2024 match against GT

Virat Kohli enjoys playing against the Gujarat Titans in the IPL. Last year, he scored a century against the Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, and last night, he aggregated 42 runs from just 27 deliveries.

Expand Tweet

Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill handed the new ball to Mohit Sharma to break the opening partnership between Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis as soon as possible. However, the RCB openers took Mohit to the cleaners. Kohli opened his account in grand fashion with an incredible six over the off-side.

The six set the tone for the run-chase. RCB completed the chase in just 13.4 overs, which helped them jump to seventh position in the IPL 2024 points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback