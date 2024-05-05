RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) recorded their second successive win over the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 last night. The bowlers and the openers did a phenomenal job for RCB to inspire them to a four-wicket win on home turf.

The Gujarat Titans received an invitation to bat first, but they could not make the most out of the field restrictions. GT managed only 23 runs in the first six overs and eventually set a 148-run target for RCB.

Chasing 149, RCB reached 152/6 in 13.4 overs to register their fourth win of the tournament. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from this IPL 2024 game.

List of all award winners in RCB vs GT match, IPL 2024

Josh Little was the only Gujarat Titans player to receive an award in the post-match presentation ceremony of the RCB vs GT match. The left-arm fast bowler took four wickets, which helped him win the Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match award.

Faf du Plessis won the awards for the Most Fours and Electric Striker, while Virat Kohli took the Super Sixes award home. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was adjudged the Player of the Match. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Man of the Match: Mohammed Siraj (2/29)

Ultimate Fantasy Player of the Match: Joshua Little

Most Fours in the Match: Faf du Plessis

Electric Striker of the Match: Faf du Plessis

Super Sixes of the Match: Virat Kohli

RCB vs GT scorecard

Shahrukh Khan was the top scorer for the Gujarat Titans. He scored 37 runs off 24 deliveries before an incredible direct hit from Virat Kohli stunned him at the non-striker's end. David Miller and Rahul Tewatia's thirties helped GT overcome a top-order collapse and reach 147 in 19.3 overs.

Mohammed Siraj, Vijaykumar Vyshak, and Yash Dayal took two wickets each for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Chasing 148, RCB collapsed from 92/0 to 117/6, but Dinesh Karthik and Swapnil Singh stitched together an unbeaten 35-run stand to guide the team home in the 14th over.

Josh Little and Noor Ahmad were the architects of GT's comeback in this IPL 2024 match. While Little scalped four wickets, Ahmad bagged two wickets in his four-over spell.

RCB vs GT: Top stats and records from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans match

It was an eventful match between RCB and GT in IPL 2024 last night. Here's a list of some of the top statistics emerging from the RCB vs GT game of IPL 2024:

Josh Little bowled the best spell of his IPL career, returning with figures of 4/45. His previous best figures of 2/25 came against KKR in IPL 2023. Faf du Plessis completed 10,000 runs in T20 cricket during his half-century against Gujarat Titans last night. Virat Kohli became the first player to complete 4,000 runs in a winning cause in IPL. Mohammed Siraj won his 3rd IPL Man of the Match award for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. This was the first time he won the award at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Faf du Plessis scored 64 runs in the powerplay against Gujarat Titans, setting a new record for the most runs scored by a South African in the first six overs of an IPL innings.

