RCB vs GT, IPL 2024: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium gears up to host an electric clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2024 tonight. GT will have an opportunity to avenge the loss they suffered against RCB last Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Will Jacks blew away GT in front of their home fans with a splendid century. The RCB fans will expect a similar performance from Jacks tonight and hope for the team's second home win in IPL 2024.

RCB's last home victory came against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in March. Before Bengaluru hosts Gujarat for a match, here's a quick glance at the pitch history of the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, IPL records

The wicket in Bengaluru is known to be a batting paradise. The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) scored 287 runs at this venue in a match against RCB last month. GT will also aim to score a 200+ total tonight.

Here's a list of some vital stats that fans should know from the previous IPL games hosted by Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 92

Matches won by teams batting first: 39

Matches won by teams batting second: 49

Matches abandoned: 4

Highest team total: 287/3 - SRH vs RCB, 2024

Lowest team total: 82 - KKR vs RCB, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - DC vs RCB, 2010

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI, 2017

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, pitch report

The RCB vs GT match's pitch report will be available on IPLT20.com before the toss. As mentioned above, the wicket generally supports the batters, with teams batting first aiming to cross the 200-run mark.

Having said that, no team has ever chased down a target of 190 or more at this venue. Hence, the captain winning the toss might be slightly confused over what to do.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, Last IPL match

More than 500 runs were scored in the last IPL match hosted by this stadium. SRH batted first and posted 287/3 in 20 overs. Chasing 288, RCB tried their best but could reach only 262/7, losing the contest by 25 runs.

Travis Head smashed the fastest century of IPL 2024 in that match. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: SRH 287/3 (Travis Head 102, Lockie Ferguson 2/52) beat RCB 262/7 (Dinesh Karthik 83, Pat Cummins 3/43) by 25 runs.

