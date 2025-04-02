RCB vs GT, IPL 2025: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch history and T20 records

M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host a match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on April 2. It is RCB's first home game of the season, and they currently hold the number one position in the standings.

RCB started their season with consecutive wins against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings. In their third game, the Bengaluru-based franchise will face the Gujarat Titans.

It will be exciting to see if RCB can complete a hat-trick of wins. Before that, here's a look at the pitch history of Bengaluru's stadium.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru IPL records

The pitch in Bengaluru is known for producing high-scoring clashes. The short boundaries further help the batters. However, at times, the venue has offered bowler-friendly surfaces as well.

Here's a look at some crucial numbers to know from the previous IPL games played in Bengaluru:

IPL matches played: 95

Won by teams batting first: 41

Won by teams batting second: 50

No result: 4

Highest individual score: 175* - Chris Gayle (RCB) vs PWI, 2013

Best bowling figures: 4/9 - Samuel Badree (RCB) vs MI, 2017

Highest team total: 287/3 - SRH vs RCB, 2024

Lowest team total: 82 - RCB vs KKR, 2008

Highest successful run-chase: 186/3 - DCH vs RCB, 2010

Average first innings score: 168.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru pitch report

The pitch report for the clash between RCB and GT will be broadcast live ahead of the toss. Generally, the wicket at this venue supports the batters. Chris Gayle scored 175 runs alone in an IPL match on this ground.

Gujarat Titans have a 1-1 win-loss record at this venue. GT beat RCB in 2023, but the Bengaluru-based franchise defeated them here last year.

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru last IPL match

RCB beat Chennai Super Kings by 27 runs in the last IPL match hosted by Bengaluru on May 18, 2024. It was an intense match, where RCB scored 218/5 and then restricted CSK to 191/7.

One batter from each RCB and CSK scored a half-century in that game. Here's a quick summary of the game:

Brief scores: RCB 218/5 (Faf du Plessis 54, Shardul Thakur 2/62) beat CSK 191/7 (Rachin Ravindra 61, Yash Dayal 2/42) by 27 runs.

