RCB vs GT, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 67

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

Irrespective of the result of the game, GT will finish on top of the points table since no other side can touch 20 points. Still, Hardik Pandya’s men would be keen to head into the playoffs on a winning note. They have won their last two games. Hence, a victory against RCB would complete a hat-trick of wins for them to round off the league stage.

On the other side, things are much more complicated for Bangalore. They are on 14 points from 13 games. The Delhi Capitals (DC) also have the same number of points from as many matches. However, they have a much superior net run rate. Hence, Bangalore will have to beat Gujarat and then hope that Delhi lose their last league game against Mumbai Indians. That way, they can finish in the top four and qualify for the playoffs.

Today's IPL toss result

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:

“The kind of situation we are in, we thought we can practice batting first and putting a good score on the board. Looks like a similar wicket to the one we played against Chennai, but I expect this to play better as this is an evening game.”

Both sides have made one change to their respective playing XIs. For Gujarat, Lockie Ferguson comes in for Alzarri Joseph. Bangalore have replaced Mohammed Siraj with Siddarth Kaul.

RCB VS GT - Today's Match Playing XIs

RCB: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Siddarth Kaul, Josh Hazlewood

GT: Wriddhiman Saha (w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

Today IPL match player list

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Akash Deep, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Sherfane Rutherford, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama V Milind, Jason Behrendorff, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Siddarth Kaul

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Jayant Yadav, Vijay Shankar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Noor Ahmad

RCB VS GT - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Sadashiv Iyer

TV umpire: Navdeep Singh

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

