RCB vs GT Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Things seem to finally be looking up for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With back-to-back wins in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the three-time finalists can lift themselves off the bottom spot with a win against the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, May 4.

RCB only recently thumped GT. Will Jacks started slowly before exploding in a two-over burst that made a mockery of the home side's total in Ahmedabad, while Virat Kohli dished out an unexpected spin masterclass at the other end to help Bengaluru sustain the momentum of their win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

GT once again had to go back to the drawing board. One of the main parts of their agenda would be to find a way to allay their batting concerns, caused by insipid intent in the powerplay and an inconsistent middle order.

With only four wins from 10 matches, the Titans are on the edge of elimination from the playoff race. Their net run rate, which is by far the worst in the competition, is a major stumbling block as well, and they will know that this is a must-win game for them.

Can RCB make it three out of three? Or will GT avenge their loss from a few days ago?

IPL 2024, RCB vs GT Win Probability: Bengaluru seem to be in good rhythm right now

RCB are finally fielding the right combination, with Faf du Plessis, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell and Cameron Green being part of the top six. Their bowling does look a touch light on paper, but they've managed to dish out some plucky performances over the last three matches.

Mohammed Siraj seems to have found his bearings after a rough start to the campaign, while Yash Dayal has been the team's most impressive fast bowler. Green has played a decent role with the ball, with the off-spin of Jacks and Maxwell being weapons on a Chinnaswamy deck that has offered considerably more turn than usual.

Unfortunately for GT, there doesn't seem to be a way around their batting weaknesses. Shubman Gill needs to bat through at an excellent strike rate if they are to get the most out of their middle order, and that's easier said than done.

Despite their indifferent showing in the last game, Gujarat's spin attack is deadly. And if they fire in unison, RCB's power-packed batting, which is heavily reliant on Rajat Patidar to take on spin, could come tumbling down.

However, it's safe to say that Bengaluru are the favorites for this contest. They seem to have more bases covered and also have a settled combination, something that can't be said about their opponents.

GT are usually a good chasing side and could come out on top if they bat second in Bengaluru, especially with the chance of rain. Taking the toss out of the equation, though, RCB will back themselves to win.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 52 of IPL 2024.

