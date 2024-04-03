RCB vs LSG Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 15 ft. Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj

Lucknow Super Giants cruised to their second win of IPL 2024 last night (April 2) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. LSG overcame a challenge from home team Royal Challengers Bengaluru to move up to the fourth position in the standings.

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and decided to bowl first. The decision did not work in the home side's favor as Quinton de Kock's 81-run knock guided the Lucknow-based franchise to 181/5 in 20 overs. Glenn Maxwell was the best bowler for the Royal Challengers with figures of 2/23.

In reply, RCB lost wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs. Impact Player Mahipal Lomror was the only RCB batter to score more than 30 runs at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium last night.

Mayank Yadav won his second consecutive Player of the Match award in IPL 2024. Lucknow's express pacer registered a three-wicket haul, dismissing Cameron Green, Rajat Patidar, and Glenn Maxwell to set up LSG's 28-run victory.

In this listicle now, we will look at the three moments from the RCB vs LSG match which generated a buzz among IPL 2024 fans on the internet.

#1 Virat Kohli's disappointed look goes viral during IPL 2024 match against Lucknow Super Giants

Virat Kohli has given more than 100% to the Bengaluru-based franchise in IPL, but the trophy continues to elude him and the team. The same story seems to be repeating in IPL 2024 as well. Although Kohli is among the top run-getters this season, RCB are ninth in the standings with just two points from four matches.

During the match between RCB and LSG last night, fans spotted a disappointed Kohli, and the image went viral on social media.

#2 Mohammed Siraj levels Avesh Khan's unique record in IPL

The win margin could have been bigger for the Lucknow Super Giants had Mohammed Siraj not scored 12 runs off eight balls while batting at number 11 for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Siraj showed a lot of intent and smacked two sixes in his short innings.

The RCB dugout lauded Siraj for smacking consecutive sixes off Ravi Bishnoi's bowling in the 19th over. With these two maximums, Siraj leveled Avesh Khan's record for the most sixes by a number 11 batter in an IPL game.

#3 Mayank Yadav wows the cricket universe with his express pace in IPL 2024 once again

LSG have surprised everyone in IPL 2024 by unleashing express pacer Mayank Yadav. The right-arm pacer regularly clocks 155 kmph on the speedometer. His accuracy helps him trouble even the best batters in the world.

Yadav touched the 156.7 kmph mark last night, setting a new record for the fastest delivery bowled in this year's IPL. He also cleaned up Cameron Green with his extreme pace. Cricketing fraternity lauded the rising star on social media. After the match, Mayank mentioned that his ultimate goal is to play for the Indian cricket team.