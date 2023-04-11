RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: 3 records that were broken during Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a one-wicket defeat against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday night in IPL 2023. LSG's Avesh Khan and Ravi Bishnoi kept their nerves to steal a bye on the final ball and help their team prevail in a nail-biting encounter at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The Super Giants won the toss and opted to field first in Bengaluru. The decision worked against LSG, as Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a great start. Both Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis completed their half-centuries, setting up a platform for a big score.

Glenn Maxwell played a blistering knock of 59 off 29, helping the Royal Challengers end their innings at 212-2. Chasing a mammoth target to record their third win in IPL 2023, the Super Giants lost Deepak Hooda and Kyle Mayers in the powerplay overs.

KL Rahul failed to score quickly as well, and it looked like LSG would suffer a big defeat against RCB. However, Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis' whirlwind innings turned the game in LSG's favour. Pooran smacked a 19-ball 62, while Stoinis scored 65 off 29.

RCB tried to bounce back by taking some wickets in the slog overs. The equation came down to five off six balls. Harshal Patel tried his best to save the day for RCB, but LSG won the game by one wicket on the last ball.

It was a memorable night in Bengaluru. Here are the three records that were broken during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2023 game.

#1 Faf du Plessis broke AB de Villiers' record

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar

(Inngs wise)



91 - KL Rahul

95 - Chris Gayle

103 - David Warner

112 - Faf Duplessis*

119 - AB Devilliers

119 - Suresh Raina

120 - Virat Kohli



#IPL2023 Fastest to 3500 IPL runs(Inngs wise)91 - KL Rahul95 - Chris Gayle103 - David Warner112 - Faf Duplessis*119 - AB Devilliers119 - Suresh Raina120 - Virat Kohli Fastest to 3500 IPL runs(Inngs wise) 91 - KL Rahul 95 - Chris Gayle 103 - David Warner 112 - Faf Duplessis*119 - AB Devilliers119 - Suresh Raina 120 - Virat Kohli#IPL2023

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis played a magnificent knock of 79 off 46 deliveries on Monday night at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. During his 79-run knock, Du Plessis completed 3,500 runs in the IPL.

He achieved the feat in his 112th IPL innings, breaking AB de Villiers' record for the fewest innings needed by a South African batter to reach the milestone. The overall record belongs to KL Rahul (91 innings).

#2 Lucknow Super Giants broke Chennai Super Kings' record

Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis destroyed RCB's bowling lineup. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Lucknow Super Giants were down at 23-3 but got home off the last ball, reaching 213-9. Courtesy of their comeback win, LSG set a new record for the most runs scored by a team (190) in an IPL game after the fall of the third wicket.

Chennai Super Kings previously held the record. Back in 2008, CSK scored 178 runs after the fall of their third wicket, moving from 57-3 to 240-5 against Punjab Kings.

#3 Harshal Patel broke Bhuvneshwar Kumar's record in IPL 2023 game

Lalith Kalidas @lal__kal Harshal Patel becomes the fastest Indian and second-quickest overall after Lasith Malinga to reach 100 IPL wickets:



Fastest Indians to 100 IPL wickets (innings):



79 - Harshal*

81 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

83 = Amit Mishra, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal Harshal Patel becomes the fastest Indian and second-quickest overall after Lasith Malinga to reach 100 IPL wickets:Fastest Indians to 100 IPL wickets (innings):79 - Harshal*81 - Bhuvneshwar Kumar83 = Amit Mishra, Ashish Nehra, Yuzvendra Chahal

Harshal Patel scalped two wickets for RCB in IPL 2023 on Monday night. He completed 100 wickets in the IPL, setting a new record for the fewest innings needed by an Indian to achieve the feat. Patel accomplished the feat in his 79th innings..

Bhuvneshwar Kumar previously held the record by taking his 100th wicket in 81 innings. The overall record belongs to Lasith Malinga, who bagged his 100th wicket in his 70th innings.

Poll : 0 votes