RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Royal Challengers Bangalore will square off against the Lucknow Super Giants in the 15th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will play host to this high-octane contest.

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians comprehensively in their opening game of IPL 2023 but failed to carry forward the winning momentum as they suffered a loss in their next game against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bowling first, David Willey and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets each but the other bowlers went on a journey as the Knight Riders posted 204 on the board. None of the batters got going in the chase as they got bundled out on 123 to lose the game by 81 runs. The Royal Challengers need to execute their plans perfectly to get back to winning ways.

Lucknow Super Giants, on the other hand, got back to winning ways in their previous outing. They won their opening fixture but lost their next against the Chennai Super Kings. LSG brought their A-game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their next fixture to grab their second win.

The Super Giants bowled brilliantly and restricted the Sunrisers to 121/8, with Krunal Pandya finishing with figures of 3/18 in his four overs.

In response, KL Rahul (35) and Pandya (34) contributed as they chased down the total with four overs to spare to win the game by five wickets. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum when they take RCB on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants, Match 15, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 10, 2022, Monday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a wonderful track to bat on. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and batters can hit through the line right from ball one. The short boundaries help the batters and we can expect a high-scoring affair on Monday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Weather Forecast

The temperature in Bengaluru is expected to range between 20 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Expect them to field the same XI despite a loss in their last game.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Michael Bracewell, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants

We may see Avesh Khan and Mark Wood come into the side in place of Jaydev Unadkat and Romario Shepherd on Monday.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Yash Thakur, Mark Wood, Ravi Bishnoi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction

The Super Giants are unbeaten in the competition so far. They have been playing a good brand of cricket this season and will provide a good challenge to the Royal Challengers at home who are coming off a loss in their last game.

Lucknow Super Giants have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants to win this clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinemas

