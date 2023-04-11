RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: RCB Player Ratings as Stoinis, Pooran punish Faf du Plessis and Co. in last-ball thriller

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffered their first home defeat of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they lost to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by one wicket on Monday, April 10.

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell scored fifties for the home side, who amassed 212/2 in their 20 overs. In response, incredible half-centuries from Nicholas Pooran and Marcus Stoinis took the Super Giants within touching distance before a hastily scrambled bye sealed the deal off the final ball.

Here are RCB's player ratings from Match 15 of IPL 2023 against LSG.

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG: Vintage Bangalore performance sees incredible batting and substandard bowling

Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell put on a superb partnership

Faf du Plessis: 9/10

Du Plessis carried his bat in RCB's innings, making 79* off 46 balls. While it seemed like he could've accelerated earlier, the skipper made up for it towards the end of his innings and held one end up.

Virat Kohli: 7/10

Kohli raced away to 41 off 24 in the first half of his innings, but a post-powerplay slowdown that has come to characterize him in recent years turned up once again. The opener was eventually dismissed for 61 off 44, and his strike rate of 138.63 should've been much higher given the start he had.

Mahipal Lomror: 5/10

Lomror was needed with neither bat nor ball in Bangalore. He receives a standard rating.

Glenn Maxwell: 9/10

Maxwell made his first substantial batting contribution of the new IPL season, smacking 59 off 29 in a superb power-hitting display. His range and strokeplay were on full display in front of an adoring home crowd.

Shahbaz Ahmed: 4/10

Shahbaz bowled only one over, which went for 15 runs. Although he had a favorable matchup in Stoinis at the other end, the left-arm spinner couldn't execute to perfection.

Dinesh Karthik: 3/10

Karthik faced just one ball and held two catches. The defining moment of his involvement in the game turned out to be off the last ball, where he fumbled and consequently missed a run-out opportunity.

David Willey: 7/10

With an economy rate of 8, Willey was one of RCB's better bowlers on the night. He bowled three overs up front and wrapped up his spell quite well too.

Harshal Patel: 6/10

Harshal was wayward in his first two overs, which cost Bangalore dearly. He somewhat redeemed himself later and scalped two wickets in the final over, but ended up leaking 48 runs. The fast bowler hasn't been reliable at all this season, although his execution was quite good at the death on this occasion.

Anuj Rawat: 5/10

Picked in the starting XI for the first time in IPL 2023, Rawat didn't bat and was subbed out for Karn Sharma. He receives a standard rating.

Wayne Parnell: 7/10

Parnell made his IPL comeback after ages a fairly memorable one. He picked up two wickets in his first over to put LSG in serious danger before managing to send back Ayush Badoni in slightly fortuitous fashion. The left-armer was hit for five fours and a six.

Mohammed Siraj: 8/10

Siraj was lucky to dismiss Pooran with a high full-toss, but he also made the important contribution of sending back the LSG openers. The quick was the pick of the RCB bowlers and finished with figures of 3/22.

Karn Sharma [impact]: 5/10

Apart from Pooran, who occasionally laid into him, Karn was up against favorable matchups. The experienced leg-spinner couldn't deliver, though, as he was hit for five sixes and three fours in an expensive three overs. He did manage to prise out Stoinis but didn't perform the role asked of him.

