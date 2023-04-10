RCB vs LSG, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

It will be Virat Kohli vs KL Rahul as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in match number 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Monday, April 10, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Bangalore won their opener against Mumbai Indians (MI) but went down to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 81 runs. Lucknow, on the other hand, have won two of their three games.

RCB came up with an extremely disappointing effort against KKR. Bowling first, they conceded 204/7 as Shardul Thakur launched a brutal assault. Bangalore put Kolkata in big trouble at 92/5, but a sixth-wicket stand of 103 between Thakur and Rinku Singh enabled them to cross the 200-run mark. RCB’s batters then came a cropper against Varun Chakaravarthy and Suyash Sharma.

LSG will go into Monday’s game following an impressive win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Krunal Pandya (3/18 & 34) came up with an excellent all-round effort in the five-wicket triumph. Amit Mishra also did well, picking up a couple of wickets. Skipper KL Rahul's form, though, remains a concern.

Today's RCB vs LSG toss result

LSG have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, KL Rahul said:

“Going by the history of Chinnaswamy, it has been a good chasing ground. Quite simple and straightforward.”

Mark Wood returns for Lucknow in place of Romario Shepherd. Yash Thakur misses out. For RCB, Wayne Parnell comes in to strengthen the bowling. Mahipal Lomror comes in at number 3.

RCB vs LSG - Today's match playing XIs

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Wayne Parnell, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Mark Wood, Avesh Khan, Amit Mishra.

Today's RCB vs LSG pitch report

According to Simon Doull, it's the exact same pitch that was used for the MI-RCB game. The hard length worked for the pacers. Might not turn much. There's a little bit of grass and it's a very mosaic-looking surface. Not much seam movement, not much spin. With the size of the ground, 200 is a must.

Today's RCB vs LSG match players list

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Michael Bracewell, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Anuj Rawat, Suyash Prabhudessai, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sonu Yadav, Siddarth Kaul, Wayne Parnell, Manoj Bhandage, Rajan Kumar, Avinash Singh, Himanshu Sharma.

Lucknow Super Giants Squad: KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Amit Mishra, Yash Thakur, Jaydev Unadkat, Ravi Bishnoi, Ayush Badoni, Swapnil Singh, Avesh Khan, Prerak Mankad, Daniel Sams, Quinton de Kock, Mark Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav.

RCB vs LSG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Nand Kishore

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

