RCB vs LSG, IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru player ratings as Faf du Plessis and Co. slip further at Chinnaswamy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) suffered their third defeat in IPL 2024, as the Lucknow Super Giants beat them by 28 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Tuesday, April 2.

After winning the toss and electing to chase, RCB's bowlers suffered at the hands of Quinton de Kock before Nicholas Pooran took over at the death. The away side managed 181-5 on a tricky surface, a total that proved to be out of reach of the Royal Challengers.

On that note, here are RCB's player ratings from Match 15 of IPL 2024 against LSG.

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG: Batting comes apart on tacky track

Faf du Plessis was run out

Faf du Plessis: 2/10

Du Plessis, on the back of two failures, needed to make the most of the powerplay. He sold himself down the river and was run out miles outside his crease soon after the opening wicket, leaving RCB in tatters. The captain's form is turning out to be a serious concern.

Virat Kohli: 6/10

Kohli struck a few delightful boundaries but was outfoxed by a slower, flighted one from M Siddharth. Bengaluru needed more from their star man.

Rajat Patidar: 6.5/10

Patidar played his first meaningful knock of the campaign as he struck two fours and two sixes, with wickets falling at the other end. He couldn't carry on, though, as Mayank Yadav sent him back in the 15th over.

Glenn Maxwell: 6/10

Maxwell was the pick of the RCB bowlers as he varied his pace well and picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. However, he played a rash, irresponsible shot to get out, not for the first time, in IPL 2024. The Aussie has let his team down a couple of times already this year.

Cameron Green: 1/10

Green had a miserable outing against LSG, dishing out full-tosses and loose deliveries despite the deck having something in it when the ball was pitched short. After getting his bowling plans all wrong, the all-rounder was beaten all ends up by a pacy delivery from Mayank.

Anuj Rawat: 1/10

Rawat's painful struggle in the middle was characterized by mistimed shots and a lot of misses. He has looked completely out of place since his knock in the first game of the season.

Mahipal Lomror [IP]: 8.5/10

Lomror tried his best to keep RCB in the hunt, hitting three fours and three sixes in just 13 balls. It wasn't enough eventually, but the left-hander should be part of the XI going forward.

Dinesh Karthik: 2/10

Karthik couldn't make an impact as he lasted just eight balls and managed four runs. RCB's designated finisher couldn't do his job despite Lomror supporting him at the other end.

Mayank Dagar: 4/10

On a pitch that offered a bit of assistance for the slower bowlers, Dagar was disappointing. He leaked 23 runs in two overs and didn't create any wicket-taking opportunities.

Mohammed Siraj: 3/10

Siraj executed his plans well at times, but after being taken away from new-ball duties, he leaked 47 runs in four overs. His wicket of Devdutt Padikkal was barely any consolation, but he managed a couple of sixes once the game was done.

Yash Dayal: 7.5/10

Dayal bowled well throughout his spell in difficult conditions. His two overs at the death were economical and impressive, and he ended up with the best economy rate among the RCB pacers.

Reece Topley: 5/10

Brought in for Alzarri Joseph, Topley conceded three fours and as many sixes in four overs he bowled. He couldn't keep the runs down at any stage of the innings, though.