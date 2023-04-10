RCB vs LSG Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

KL Rahul will lead the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) into a city he knows quite well on Monday, April 10 in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL). The Super Giants will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 15 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

With the third-highest net run rate in the competition and four points from two matches, LSG have made a decent start to their campaign. Kyle Mayers' pyrotechnics at the top of the order, along with a collective bowling effort, have piloted the Super Giants into third place in the standings.

LSG even managed to beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their previous game despite being without Mark Wood, Avesh Khan and Quinton de Kock. Rahul and Co. are slowly coming together as a unit, and their contest against a Bangalore side struggling to find a way to cope with their spin deficiencies will encourage them to make further strides up the table.

RCB were thoroughly outplayed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who picked up nine of the 10 wickets via their spin trio. While the slower bowlers are unlikely to play as big a role at the Chinnaswamy, the home side will be wary of the threat posed by an LSG side that tortured SRH in dry conditions.

Bangalore faced Lucknow twice last year and came out on top while defending totals on both occasions. Their last meeting was in the IPL 2022 Eliminator, where Rajat Patidar's stellar century and Rahul's painstaking knock handed Faf du Plessis and Co. the win.

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Match Prediction: Bangalore welcome home return after Kolkata drubbing

Virat Kohli lost his stumps to Sunil Narine against KKR

RCB's first home game of the IPL 2023 season against the struggling Mumbai Indians (MI) ended in a positive result. Du Plessis and Virat Kohli put on a mammoth opening partnership to put their first points on the board in the new campaign.

On paper, Bangalore have what it takes to beat LSG despite their spin weaknesses. Their strategy needs to be spot-on, though. They can't afford to do what they did in the last game - using the impact substitute as an afterthought, not bowling out their best bowlers, losing the plot with extras, and so on.

Lucknow, on the other hand, will hope that the likes of Wood and Avesh can return to their side and come up with some telling performances. While the English pacer has been in excellent wicket-taking form, he might travel at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against an opposition that is usually assured against pace.

Ravi Bishnoi will obviously hold the key for LSG. Krunal Pandya, who is on the back of a Player of the Match display in the side's previous IPL 2023 game, will definitely have a big role to play as a left-arm spinner.

RCB's shortcomings could be assuaged slightly if Wanindu Hasaranga is available. If they win the toss and chase, they will give themselves a good chance as well. But with no official word regarding Hasaranga's availability, things aren't looking too promising despite the home advantage.

Bangalore are definitely in with a chance, but as of now, Lucknow are slightly ahead.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 15 of IPL 2023.

