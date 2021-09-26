RCB vs MI head to head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 39 of IPL 2021 

With the aim of getting back to winning ways in IPL 2021, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on the Mumbai Indians in the second game of the double-header tonight. The Dubai International Cricket Stadium will host the 39th game of the 2021 Indian Premier League season.

Earlier this year, MI and RCB locked horns in the season opener of IPL 2021, where the Bangalore-based franchise emerged victorious. RCB will now want to complete a double over MI in IPL 2021.

The two teams have been a part of the IPL since 2008 and have played every season. Before they play their second IPL 2021 league match against each other tonight, here's a look at their head-to-head stats.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the head-to-head record 19-11. Although the Mumbai-based franchise failed to defeat RCB earlier in IPL 2021, they have a considerable lead in the head-to-head.

MI have won three of their last five matches against RCB. Speaking of the two teams' head-to-head record in the UAE, RCB leads 2-1.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Mumbai Indians: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 39 of IPL 2021

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in RCB vs. MI matches, with 728 runs to his name. Kohli's highest score against Mumbai is 92*. Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard has aggregated 546 runs against RCB in his IPL career. Pollard has a brilliant batting strike rate of 161.54 against Bangalore.

Jasprit Bumrah has accounted for 21 wickets in RCB vs. MI matches. Among current squad members, he is the leading wicket-taker for MI. Harshal Patel has dismissed 11 MI batters while playing for RCB. He became the first bowler to take a five-wicket haul versus Mumbai earlier this year.

