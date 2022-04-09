RCB vs MI, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 18

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are taking on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 18 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Saturday. This is the second match of the double-header. RCB and MI go into the match having experienced contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far.

Bangalore have played three matches and have tasted wins in two of them. In their previous game against the Rajasthan Royals (RR), they registered a four-wicket win while chasing a target of 170. Bangalore had stumbled to 87 for 5 before Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed contributed fine 40s to lift them. Despite the win, RCB have some work to do in both the batting and bowling departments.

Mumbai’s worst fears are coming true. Forced to release most of their players due to the mega auction, they failed to put together a strong squad. As a result, they have now lost three games in a row and Rohit Sharma’s Midas touch has gone missing. Can MI turn it around from here?

Today's IPL toss result

Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining the move, RCB captain Faf du Plessis said:

“It is our first game here (Pune) so we aren't sure what the pitch is going to do. But it's just the general trend, and hopefully there is dew later on which we can make use of.”

Bangalore have made one change to their playing XI. Glenn Maxwell has replaced Sherfane Rutherford. There are two changes for Mumbai. Jaydev Unadkat has come in for Tymal Mills and Ramandeep Singh for Daniel Sams.

RCB vs MI - Today's Match Playing 11s

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Ramandeep Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Today IPL match player list

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, David Willey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Karn Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Siddarth Kaul, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Jason Behrendorff, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Aneeshwar Gautam

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Dewald Brevis, Kieron Pollard, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat, Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Riley Meredith, Ramandeep Singh , Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal, Arjun Tendulkar, Hrithik Shokeen, Rahul Buddhi, Arshad Khan

RCB vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Bruce Oxenford, KN Ananthapadmanabhan

TV umpire: Ulhas Gandhe

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

