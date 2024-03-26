RCB vs PBKS Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 6 ft. Dinesh Karthik

Match six of IPL 2024 is officially in the history books. Royal Challengers Bengaluru opened their account in the standings with a spectacular victory over the Punjab Kings at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Dinesh Karthik was the hero for RCB last night in Bengaluru. He played a fantastic knock of 28 runs from 10 balls under pressure to help his team complete a chase of 177 runs with four wickets in hand. Impact Player Mahipal Lomror supported him well in their unbeaten 48-run partnership (off just 18 balls) for the seventh wicket.

Virat Kohli secured the Orange Cap in IPL 2024 by playing a match-winning knock of 77 runs at the top of the order for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli amassed 77 off just 49 balls, hitting 11 fours and two maximums to place RCB in a position from where the finishers could guide the team home.

For Punjab Kings, captain Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 45-run knock, but the other batters could not impress much. Mohammed Siraj and Yash Dayal stole the show with their top-quality pace-bowling performance in the first innings for RCB.

Now that the game between RCB and PBKS is done and dusted, here's a look at the three moments from this IPL 2024 match which generated a buzz among the fans.

#1 Dinesh Karthik reminds fans of AB de Villiers at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium

Expand Tweet

RCB needed 10 runs off six balls to record their first win of the IPL 2024 season. A well-set Dinesh Karthik was in the middle with Impact Player Mahipal Lomror. Arshdeep Singh, who has bowled well in similar situation many times, had the responsibility to bowl the final over.

Singh bowled a length delivery outside the off stump, but Karthik anticipated the same. He moved towards the sixth stump line and smacked the ball past the fine-leg boundary. It was a short six of 59m, but it helped RCB bring the equation down to just four runs off five balls.

#2 Virat Kohli announces his arrival in IPL 2024

Expand Tweet

There have been a lot of questions over Virat Kohli's place in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. Kohli silenced all his doubters with a match-winning knock of 77 runs against the Punjab Kings last night.

The wicket in Bengaluru was not the ideal M. Chinnaswamy Stadium pitch. Kohli himself mentioned at the post-match presentation that it was a bit two-paced. Still, Kohli applied his technique well, and the highlight of his knock was the six over the cover region off leg-spinner Rahul Chahar's bowling.

#3 A fan breaches security to meet Virat Kohli on the pitch

Expand Tweet

Just before the second innings of the RCB vs PBKS match started, a fan beat the security personnel at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and raced to the middle to meet his idol, Virat Kohli, on the pitch. He touched Kohli's feet and tried to hug him before the ground staff escorted him out.

The fan will likely receive punishment for his actions. Such incidents have happened in the past as well, with fans being fined for the same.