RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Royal Challengers Bengaluru completed a hat-trick of defeats on home turf in IPL 2025. After losing against Gujarat Titans and Delhi Capitals, RCB lost against the Punjab Kings by five wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Friday.

PBKS and RCB battled in a 14-over-a-side match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium after rain delayed the start. The Bengaluru-based franchise could only set a target of 96 runs.

Chasing 96, PBKS completed the chase with five wickets in hand, riding on Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten 33-run knock. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, top records, and stats from the first rain-curtailed match of IPL 2025.

List of all award winners in RCB vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Tim David won five out of the six awards at the post-match presentation ceremony of the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings. David scored 50 runs off 26 balls, whacking five boundaries and three maximums.

The explosive knock helped David win the awards for the most fours, most sixes, most fantasy points, and highest strike rate. He was also adjudged the Man of the Match. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Tim David (Strike rate of 192.3)

Super Sixes of the Match: Tim David (3 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Tim David (122 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Tim David (5 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Marco Jansen (11 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Tim David (50 off 26 balls).

RCB vs PBKS scorecard

Tim David fought like a lone warrior for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. He scored an unbeaten 26-ball 50* to guide RCB from 42/7 to 95/9. Captain Rajat Patidar was the only other RCB batter who touched double digits.

All PBKS bowlers got at least one wicket. Xavier Bartlett picked up one wicket, while Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar scalped two wickets each.

Punjab Kings lost five wickets in their run chase of 96, but Nehal Wadhera's unbeaten cameo of 33 runs from 19 balls guided the team home. He blasted three fours and three sixes and maintained a strike rate of 173.68.

Josh Hazlewood took three wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar bagged two wickets for the home side. However, their efforts ended in a losing cause at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings match

This was the third consecutive defeat on home turf for RCB in IPL 2025. Here are some other top stats emerging from the clash between PBKS and RCB:

Tim David won the first player to win a Man of the Match award in a losing cause in IPL 2025. Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered their 46th defeat at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium - the most by any team at a single venue in IPL history. Rajat Patidar broke Sachin Tendulkar's record for the fastest to 1,000 IPL runs by an Indian right-handed batter. Patidar achieved the feat in his 30th inning, while Tendulkar took 31 innings.

