RCB vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their seventh match of IPL 2025 on Friday, April 18. It is an away game for PBKS, as Bengaluru's iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium will host this contest.

Both PBKS and RCB have won four matches each so far in the competition. The two teams have an opportunity to become the new tabletoppers in the standings by registering a big win at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Before Bengaluru hosts the Punjab Kings for a match, here's a quick look at the probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live-streaming details for the 34th match of IPL 2025.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2025 match details

Match: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Match 34, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Friday, April 18, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings pitch report

The pitch in Bengaluru favors the batters. However, at times, the wicket has been tricky to bat on. Fans should catch the pitch report before the toss to know the nature of the deck.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings weather forecast

The skies will be partly cloudy in Bengaluru during the clash between RCB and PBKS on April 18. The temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius, with the chances of rain being 5% during the match hours.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings probable XIs

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Phil Salt (wk), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Player), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma, Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal and Suyash Sharma.

Punjab Kings

Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Nehal Wadhera, Shashank Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Xavier Bartlett, Yuzvendra Chahal and Yash Thakur (Impact Player).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar

