RCB vs SRH, IPL 2025: Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow pitch history and T20 records

IPL 2025 returns to Lucknow's Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium for a blockbuster clash between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday, May 23. Technically, it is a home game for RCB, but it is a neutral venue, nonetheless.

Ad

This match was initially supposed to be hosted by the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. However, due to bad weather, the organizers moved it to Lucknow.

Before Pat Cummins and Rajat Patidar walk out for the toss, here's a look at the pitch history of this stadium.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, IPL records

Teams batting second have enjoyed more success in Lucknow, which is why it should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to bat second tonight. In the last match, SRH chased down a 206-run target on this ground.

Ad

Trending

Here's a short list of vital stats to know from the previous IPL matches hosted by Lucknow:

IPL matches played: 20

Won by teams batting first: 8

Won by teams batting second: 11

No result: 1

Highest individual score: 89* - Marcus Stoinis (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/14 - Mark Wood (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Highest team total: 235/6 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2024

Lowest team total: 108 - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, 2023

Ad

Highest successful run-chase: 206/4 - SunRisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2025

Average first innings score: 168.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Pitch report

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru bowled the Lucknow Super Giants out for 108 in an IPL match at this venue in 2023. However, since then, the pitch has changed a lot. It has become more favorable to the batters.

Ad

The fact that Hyderabad chased down a 200+ score in the last match at this stadium shows how much the pitch has changed. A similar batter-friendly surface will likely be on offer tonight.

Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, Lucknow, Last IPL match

The SunRisers Hyderabad defeated the Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets in the previous IPL game played at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium on May 19. LSG batted first and scored 205/7. In response, SRH reached 206/4 in 18.2 overs, riding on Abhishek Sharma's quickfire half-century (59 off 20).

Ad

The batters whacked a total of 37 fours and 19 sixes in the match between LSG and SRH. Here's the summary:

Brief scores: LSG 205/7 (Mitchell Marsh 65, Eshan Malinga 2/28) lost to SRH 206/4 (Abhishek Sharma 59, Digvesh Singh 2/37) by 6 wickets.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More