IPL 2022 Auction: 3 reasons why SRH may buy Rashid Khan back in the auction

Arguably one of the best T20 spinners in world cricket at the moment, Rashid Khan has been a phenomenal asset for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) over the years.

Ever since he was bought at the 2017 IPL auction for INR 4 crore, Rashid Khan has contributed not only towards his team's performance but also towards its brand value.

Situations, however, changed during the retention process prior to the mega auction for IPL 2022. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) reportedly failed to match Rashid Khan's fee expectations and as a result had to let go of their superstar.

That being said, the Orange Army may well go all-out for the spinner given his phenomenal T20 record. They will only hope that the two new franchises don't pick Rashid up during their turn of picking players for their respective teams.

Reasons why SRH may go all-out for Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan's services were purchased by SRH back in 2017. Since then, he has been an absolute match-winner for the Hyderabad-based team.

Having said that, we dissect three reasons why SRH may look to go to any lengths to buy back Rashid Khan in the IPL 2022 auction.

#1 Rashid Khan's fantastic IPL record

In 76 games for the franchise, the spin wizard from Afghanistan has picked up 93 wickets at an economy of 6.33 runs per over. He has been extremely consistent as well, picking up over 17 wickets in every single IPL season so far.

All these numbers are fantastic, given the nature of the T20 format of cricket.

What's more is that he has contributed to the team's total with the bat on innumerable occasions. With a strike rate of 137.03, Rashid Khan has struck some mighty blows down the order to help SRH chase or set steep totals in the past.

He has played a massive role in the success of the Orange Army.

#2 Rashid Khan's brand value

At the end of the day, franchises are businesses for their owners. Every team aspires to earn more money through endorsements and advertisements, and the individual brand value of their players plays a huge part in it.

Rashid Khan has a massive fan following in India and is loved by one and all for his personality on and off the field. Having been a part of the SRH setup since 2017, he has become a face of the franchise.

Given that their former captain, David Warner, will no longer continue to play for the team, it would massively hurt the team's brand image if they lose Rashid Khan too.

SRH, hence, will likely go lengths to grab Rashid Khan for a reasonable price in the IPL 2022 auction.

#3 Rashid Khan is a talent for the future

Rashid Khan's talent is so dense that people often overlook his age. At 23 years, the Afghan spinner has most of his playing career ahead of him.

With reports that the mega auction for IPL 2022 might be the last mega auction, all franchises would look to invest in young talent keeping the future in mind.

Having shown brilliant signs at a young age, Rashid Khan's bowling abilities are only expected to grow as he gains experience. The youngster has performed well in every cricket league he has been a part of, and is also captaincy material for the future.

Keeping this in mind, it certainly wouldn't be a surprise if we see SRH stretching as far as they can to get Rashid Khan back in the Orange jersey.

