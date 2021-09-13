"Remember Australia had Steve Waugh in a similar role in 2019 Ashes" - Sourav Ganguly explains the thought process behind the decision to rope in MS Dhoni for T20 World Cup

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly emphasized that they roped in MS Dhoni as a mentor to provide additional help to the side at the upcoming T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

He explained that the Australian team benefited from having legendary skipper Steve Waugh in a similar role during the 2019 Ashes series in England. Australia drew the series 2-2 and went on to retain the urn.

Speaking to The Telegraph, Sourav Ganguly gave his opinion on what Dhoni would bring to the table as a mentor for Team India. Ganguly said:

"It’s just to help the side in the World Cup. He has a good record in the T20 format for India and the Chennai Super Kings. There has been a lot of thought behind it. We discussed a lot and then decided to have him on board. We haven’t won an ICC trophy since 2013. Remember Australia had Steve Waugh in a similar role when they drew the Ashes 2-2 in England the last time. The presence of such heavyweights in big-ticket events always helps."

Team India have not won an ICC Trophy since their triumph at the 2013 Champions Trophy. Since then, they have failed consistently in the knock-out stages during the ICC tournaments over the past eight years.

So, ahead of the 2021 T20 World Cup, BCCI decided to utilize MS Dhoni's vast experience and appointed him as the mentor. They hope that Dhoni will provide the right guidance to the players while facing pressure situations.

Sourav Ganguly confirms that BCCI won't take any action against Ravi Shastri

English media have been blaming Ravi Shastri for attending his book launch event ever since Manchester got canceled. They feel that is the reason for Shastri getting infected by the virus. Days after the event, India's head coach returned a positive result in the RT PCR test.

When asked if BCCI will take any action against the head coach for attending a private event, Ganguly replied:

"Nothing. How long can you stay confined to your hotel rooms? Can you stay locked at your home day in and day out? You can’t be restricted to a life where you go from the hotel to the ground and return to the hotel. This is humanly not possible."

Ganguly went on to add that he himself meets a lot of people.

"I was there at the shoot for a Dadagiri episode today. There were some 100 people there.… All fully vaccinated but you don’t know what will happen. People are contracting the virus even after two doses. This is how life is now."

Ravi Shastri and the other Team India support staff members who are still in England will return to India on Wednesday if they test negative twice for the RT PCR tests in the coming days.

