Reports: Mohammad Kaif to join Delhi Daredevils coaching staff

Mohammad Kaif of India on his way to a century

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif could be a part of the Delhi Daredevils support staff in the 2019 IPL, reports Mumbai Mirror. If the reports are true, he could be joining Ricky Ponting, Sridharan Sriram etc. in the Delhi Daredevils camp. It is still unclear the position he will be holding in the Delhi's think tank.

He is not new to this role as he was previously involved with the Gujarat Lions franchise where he was working as the assistant to the head coach Brad Hodge in 2017.

Kaif, who made his international debut back in 2000 against South Africa in Bangalore, has played 13 Test matches and 125 ODIs for India with his last international game coming in 2006 against South Africa. Since then, he went off the selectors' radar after a lot of youngsters making a mark and cementing their place in the team.

Kaif's most notable contribution came in the 2002 Natwest Series final against England at Lord's as his unbeaten 87 helped India chase down 326 and register a historic win. Kaif was also one of the trendsetters on the field as his heroics on the field made a huge difference in the quality of fielding in Indian cricket.

Kaif is a veteran in the Indian domestic circuit as he knows the players so well and it will be helpful in recruiting the players. He started off his career with Uttar Pradesh and later moved to Andhra before finishing his career off with Chhatisgarh and has scored nearly 20000 runs across all formats throughout his career that spanned for over 20 overs. In the IPL, he made his debut for Rajasthan Royals and was instrumental in them winning the title in 2008. Later, he moved to Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore.