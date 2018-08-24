Reports: Royal Challengers Bangalore sack Daniel Vettori as head coach

It is believed that the new coach will be appointed as per the recommendations of skipper Virat Kohli

Indian Premier League franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to undergo a major overhaul on the coaching and administrative fronts. The changes, many believe, is because of the dismal performance of the team in the IPL earlier this year.

According to reports in Bangalore Mirror, the Diageo management-owned franchise have decided to sack head coach Daniel Vettori (New Zealand), batting and fielding coach Trent Woodhill (Australia) and bowling coach Andrew McDonald (Australia). Though their replacements haven't been announced, the report adds that the same would be done within a week.

On the administrative front, former boss Amrit Thomas has been replaced by Sanjeev Churiwala.

Reportedly, former head coach of the Indian cricket team and the one who led them to 2011 World Cup, Gary Kirsten is favourite to take up the top coaching role at the franchise. The former South African batsman had joined the side last year as a batting consultant.

Sanjay Bangar's name, who has coached Kings XI Punjab in the past, is being thrown around as well. However, the fact that he is currently working with the national side as the assistant coach might come in the way of his appointment.

There has been no update on Ashish Nehra though, who joined the team as bowling mentor last season, but the former Indian pacer is expected to hold his position for the time being.

In the IPL earlier this year, despite boasting of two of the best batsmen in the sport in Kohli and AB de Villiers, RCB could muster out only six wins in 14 league matches and finished sixth on the points table. 2017 IPL was even worse for the Kohli-led franchise as they finished bottom of the points table.