Retired commissioner Neeraj Kumar reveals how Delhi Police accidentally uncovered 2 major fixing cases

Retired commissioner Neeraj Kumar has disclosed how the Delhi Police accidentally uncovered the Hansie Cronje match-fixing and IPL 2013 spot-fixing cases in cricket.

In an exclusive chat with Indranil Basu on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Neeraj Kumar revealed that the police had intercepted a phone call and accidentally got the link to the Hansie Cronje case. Similarly, he recalled that they learnt about the IPL 2013 spot-fixing case while investigating a terror angle.

Speaking about the Hansie Cronje case, Neeraj Kumar said:

"Two of the major scams that have been uncovered in cricket, they have been on account of telephonic intercepts done totally accidentally. The first one was the Hansie Cronje case. A certain phone number was being heard in connection with an extortion case, and the officer hearing the conversation, he heard the names of Hansie Cronje and others."

Neeraj Kumar then spoke about the 2013 spot-fixing case and how they uncovered that scam. He said:

"The second was the 2013 spot-fixing case. There was an input from one of our central intelligence agencies about certain calls that they had intercepted, in which some terror angle was there in the whole thing. So, what happened was that the agency shared the information and the number with the Delhi Police. We were hearing that the those intercepts were from terrorism point of view, to prevent a terror attack. Soon, we began to hear about cricket."

Neeraj Kumar signed off by saying that the central intelligence agency would not have shared the data with the police in any other state or union territory but they did so with the Delhi Police because of their proximity and the relationship between the officers.