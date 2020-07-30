Rishabh Pant does not need flat tracks to showcase his ability: Vijay Dahiya

Former Indian wicket-keeper and Chief Talent Scout of the Delhi Capitals Vijay Dahiya believes that swashbuckling left-hander Rishabh Pant does not need flat tracks to prove his potential as a match-winner.

Rishabh Pant recently lost his place in the ODi team to KL Rahul

Rishabh Pant has faced a lot of criticism for his mode of dismissals. He also has been given several chances by the Indian team and has failed to deliver, meaning that he has lost his place in the ODI side with the Indian team looking at KL Rahul as a viable alternative.

However, Vijay Dahiya stressed on Rishabh Pant's match-winning and revealed that the Delhi Capitals franchise had full faith in him. Having scored a Test century in both England and Australia, Vijay Dahiya believes that Rishabh Pant is worthy of playing with complete freedom.

"You know he (Rishabh Pant) has got a Test hundred in England and a Test hundred in Australia. So he doesn't need flat tracks to showcase his ability. I think he is a match-winner, an out and out match-winner. He (Rishabh Pant) has won a few matches out of nowhere," Vijay Dahiya said.

"If you look at the current scenario you need to give freedom to the match-winners and strokeplayers. Because when they play on their own, they look million dollar but when they are out, sometimes they look pretty ordinary. So that's what happens with all the stroke-players. I think franchise has complete faith in him and he can change the face of game in a couple of overs which is his speciality," Vijay Dahiya told in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane very crucial for us: Vijay Dahiya

The Delhi Capitals were also able to strengthen their Indian core by bringing in experienced Indian players like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin through the IPL transfer window.

With the experience of Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan, coupled with the flair of youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw and Pant, Vijay Dahiya believes that the Delhi Capitals have a very strong top order.

"They (Dhawan and Rahane) are going to be very very crucial for us because you know they will be starting things. And let's not forget about Prithvi Shaw who is in the mix as well. He is someone who is pocket dynamite and I have very high hopes as far as Prithvi is concerned. He can give you the starts that you need and can set the tone," he elaborated.

Advertisement

"And this is what happened last year around when he was setting the tone and Shikhar Dhawan was playing the sheet anchor role. They have so much of experience and can change their game according to the situation so yes we are really looking forward to out top-order batting," Vijay Dahiya said.

Thus, with the 2020 edition of the IPL set to begin from September 19th, the Delhi Capitals will be really positive about their chances, especially considering the variety of players they were able to acquire through the transfer window and the auction.