Rishabh Pant trains indoors amidst 21-day lockdown period [Watch]

In a recent video posted by BCCI on Twitter, Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant can be seen training indoors to keep fit, with the country under a 21-day lockdown period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The number of coronavirus cases have shot up to over 700 in India, forcing cricketers to stay indoors. Big names such as Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among others have taken to social media and urged fans to stay safe and maintain hygiene.

In the video, Pant is seen doing side planks before he shifts to running on the treadmill and finishes off his drill with a few pushups.

Pant, who made his T20I debut for India against England in Bengaluru, is touted to slot into the finisher's role once MS Dhoni decides to call time on his stellar career.

The youngster has featured in 13 Test matches, 15 ODIs and 28 T20Is for the senior side, while he has amassed 1736 runs from 54 matches for the Delhi Capitals at a strike rate of 162.66 in the IPL.

Pant last stepped onto the field for India during the Test series against New Zealand last month, and will be in action for the Delhi Capitals when the IPL kicks off this year.