Rishabh Pant vs MS Dhoni - comparing their stats after 111 IPL games

The start of the 2025 IPL season is less than a week away, and wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant's journey with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is among several intriguing narratives dominating the Indian cricketing sphere. The franchise signed Team India's wicketkeeper batter for an all-time IPL record price of ₹ 27 crores at the 2025 auction.

Over the years, Pant has often endured the unenviable tag of being the former captain MS Dhoni's successor. Yet, the 27-year-old, in his unique path, has lived up to the billing in international cricket and the IPL.

Dhoni, however, has set a mark in the IPL that remains hard to upstage, with his five titles as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. He has also played the most matches in IPL history, with 264.

Meanwhile, Pant is still on 111 IPL games - all of which have come with the Delhi Capitals (DC). As his LSG chapter is ready for a take-off, it maybe worthwhile to compare where he is at in comparison with MSD at the same stage in their IPL careers - 111 matches.

Raw Numbers

Before diving deep into some of the more nuanced numbers, let us start by looking at the raw statistics between Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni after 111 IPL outings. For the latter, his 111th game came in the 2014 season eliminator, where CSK defeated arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Brabourne Stadium.

Who accumulated better in terms of runs, centuries, and half-centuries between the duo? Let us find out in the table below:

MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant - Overall Numbers after 111 IPL games

One must remember that Dhoni predominantly batted at No.5 and 6 for most of his first 111 IPL games, while Pant came in slightly higher at No.4 or 5. It meant the latter had more batting innings and, subsequently, more runs and 50+ scores.

Yet, Pant's over 700-run lead against Dhoni at the same stage of their IPL careers is hard to ignore.

Edge: Rishabh Pant

Impact Numbers

MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant have become fan favorites across the country more for their impact on run-accumulation. The duo has created an intimidation factor among opposition bowlers and captains, thanks to their ability to produce match-winning knocks at will.

Yet, the question is - who did it better in terms of impact statistics like average, strike rate, and numbers in team wins their first 111 IPL outings?

MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant - Impact Numbers after 111 IPL matches

The above table explains the aura of MS Dhoni to perfection - phenomenal impact numbers, especially in winning causes. The 43-year-old averaged an incredible 40.20 at a strike rate of over 142 through his first 111 IPL games, with the numbers taking a massive upswing in CSK victories.

Meanwhile, Pant's impact numbers are highly impressive, with the average only slightly less than Dhoni's and a strike rate even better. Yet, the combination of the two, especially in wins, makes Dhoni the undisputed victor of the 'Impact' category.

Edge: MS Dhoni

Wicket-keeping

As important as Dhoni and Pant's batting has been for their respective teams in the IPL, the duo's activities behind the wicket remain their primary responsibility. Dhoni has been the benchmark when it comes to wicketkeeping on Indian pitches against spinners.

Meanwhile, Pant has rebounded from early criticisms as a gloveman to become one of the safer wicketkeepers going around.

MS Dhoni vs Rishabh Pant - Wicketkeeping numbers after 111 IPL games

Pant surprisingly has outdone Dhoni in terms of wicketkeeping catches and stumpings after their respective 111 IPL matches. While the stumpings are close, the former DC gloveman has 25 catches more than Captain Cool behind the wicket.

Edge: Rishabh Pant

Conclusion

In conclusion, it is fair to say that the MS Dhoni-Rishabh Pant battle after their first 111 IPL games is as close as they come. While Pant has Dhoni beat on overall batting and wicketkeeping numbers, the latter triumphs in all the 'Impact' categories.

Choosing one between the two is a perception call, similar to picking between the right and left eye.

Final Verdict: Dead heat

