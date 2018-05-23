Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    IPL 2018: How Twitter is bringing players closer off the field

    Amidst all the rivalry and competition, players have found a way to be nice to each other off the field

    News 23 May 2018, 19:51 IST
    It took until the final match of the group stage to decide the four teams that would qualify for the IPL playoffs. That’s how cut-throat the competition has been this season. It goes without saying then, that the on-field rivalry has gone up a few notches as well.

    Amidst all the rivalry and competition though, players have found a way to be nice to each other off the field. Here’s a look at five Tweets that show how the platform and IPL are bringing players from all over closer to each other. 

    1. Rishabh Pant smashed a cracking 63-ball 128, and Suresh Raina couldn’t help but shower the left-hander with praise.


     

    2. The football World Cup is around the corner, and with it comes the jersey swaps! KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya took the football fever onto the cricket field by exchanging jerseys after a hard-fought match. Hardik later Tweeted a clip of this, to showcase his bromance with Rahul.


     

    3. Rashid Khan was the man to put Afghanistan on the IPL map, and he’s certainly caught everyone’s eye after that. One man who has caught Rashid Khan’s eye though is KL Rahul. 


     

    4. Is there anyone out there who isn’t in awe of AB de Villiers? Probably not! Well in this IPL he’s done some stunning things, and that’s prompted Jos Buttler and Alex Hales to pit AB as one of the greatest of all time. 


     

    5. Mitchell McClenaghan on finding it hard to stop Buttler 

    One big reason for Rajasthan making it to the playoffs is the form of Jos Buttler. His unbeaten 94 against Mumbai played a huge part in his side’s progress and Mitchell McClenaghan bore the brunt of it. After the match though, he was all praise for his opponent!


